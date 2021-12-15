ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Woman Killed In Minnesota Wreck Involving SUV/Pickup Truck

By Kim David
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sheriff’s office says the preliminary investigation indicates a pickup truck crashed head-on with an SUV. The woman...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

Two Women Injured in Collision Near Pine Island

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two women were transported to St. Mary's hospital yesterday with injuries suffered in a traffic crash several miles west of Pine Island. The State Patrol says the crash was reported just after 4:30 PM along Highway 57 at the intersection with Goodhue County Road. Officials reported that 25-year-old Savanna Smith of Kenyon was driving west on a County Road when her SUV collided with a car traveling south on Highway 57. The other driver was identified as 35-year-old Stefani Jones of Madison Wisconsin.
PINE ISLAND, MN
KDHL AM 920

Two More Tornadoes Added to Confirmed List in SE Minnesota

La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service added a couple more tornadoes to the list over the weekend and has now confirmed nine tornadoes hit parts of southern Minnesota last Wednesday. The most recent additions to the list of confirmed twisters were in northeastern Mower and northwestern...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KDHL AM 920

Hastings Man Charged With Burning Body of Overdose Victim

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Hastings man has been charged in connection with the discovery of burned human remains in a Hastings Park in July. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena today announced a 33-year-old Timothy Otto has been charged with second-degree arson and a felony count of interference with a dead body. His conditional bail has been set at $150,000.
HASTINGS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Closing Arguments Monday in Potter Manslaughter Trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright told jurors at her manslaughter trial on Friday that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody” that day, saying during sometimes tearful testimony that she shouted a warning about using her Taser on Wright after she saw fear in a fellow officer’s face.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Olympics#Traffic Accident
KDHL AM 920

UPDATE: Duluth Man Confesses To Illegally Dumping Bear Carcass

UPDATE 12/16/21 9:45 am: After a long investigation and the story circulating social media the past few months, a Duluth man has been identified for illegally shooting the bear. According to the DNT, the man was charged with several misdemeanors including:. One count of illegally transporting big game (up to...
DULUTH, MN
KDHL AM 920

Hennepin County Sheriff Admits to DUI Charge

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson has pleaded guilty to drunk driving. The Sheriff issued a press release today that indicates he entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor DUI charge in Douglas County Court. The charge stems from a rollover crash in the early hours of December 8 when Hutchinson suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when he lost control of his Hennepin County-owned vehicle while driving on I-94 near Alexandria.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

UPDATE: State Patrol Confirms Fatality In Pine Island Crash

Pine Island, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed at least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Pine Island. The crash happened around 8:00 am Wednesday on northbound Highway 52 between Oronoco and Pine Island and involved two semi-trucks, a commercial truck and three passenger vehicles.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Stewartville May Be In The Dark Until Friday – Or Longer

Oronoco, MN (KROC AM News) - Oronoco-based People’s Energy Cooperative is still experiencing widespread power outages throughout its southeast Minnesota service territory due to Wednesday’s storm. Stewartville was especially hard hit and the co-op says because of extensive and severe damage, customers in the city “should expect to...
ORONOCO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
KDHL AM 920

Are Ambulance Diversions A Cause For Concern In Minnesota?

As we continue to see increases in cases of COVID-19 during the winter months here in Minnesota, it's also becoming commonplace to hear about ambulances carrying sick/injured individuals being diverted from the nearest hospital over a lack of beds. So should Minnesotans be worried about the increase in diverted ambulances, and what should you know about the tactic?
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Are Professional Burglars Operating In Rochester?

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester homeowner called 911 Tuesday evening after his in-home surveillance system was activated and indicated two burglars were inside his residence. Officers went to the home in the 2100 block of Fieldstone Rd SW and decided to call in the RPD emergency response...
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Where’s Daryl? The Ground Search Ends For 2021 For Missing Northfield Man

It's been more than two months since Daryl Budenski was last seen. That's more than 70 days ago. A recent post to a social media page about his disappearance stated that with the snow, the ground search for Daryl is all but done for this year. But that doesn't mean people should forget about him. There are still some things you can do, to help aid in the search for Daryl as we enter into the winter months.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy