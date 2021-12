The holiday season really is the most wonderful time of the year. Houses are decorated with trees and stockings; they smell of pine needles and gingerbread, and there is an overall feeling of warmth and coziness. It's also that time of the year when people, including some fan-favorite celebrity chefs, share their favorite holiday songs, movies, and traditions. Alex Guarnaschelli's favorite Christmas song is "Santa Claus is Comin to Town" as sung by Bruce Springstein, per the Food Network website, while her colleague, Bobby Flay, is a fan of "Christmas in Hollis" by Run DMC.

