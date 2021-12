When I say the boat party from season four of Selling Sunset, you know what I mean. It was chaos. There was the girls’ manic dancing to the quietest backing song of all time, and of course Chrishell’s uncomfortable exchange with Robert. On Selling Sunset, we saw Robert trying to win over Chrishell and he literally grabbed her from the girls dancing and tried to force conversation upon her. It was awkward, and now he’s gone and made it more awkward by trying to talk about it on Twitter and Instagram.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO