Who does your tribe consist of? Whether it’s made up of mainly childhood friends from your old stomping grounds or your college roommates that you met at such a pivotal time in your life, they’re your homies. Most importantly, they’ve got your back through thick and thin. However, the real question is, do you have theirs? With shows like HBO’s Insecure and Amazon Prime’s Harlem centering Black friendships in all of their glory, one must ensure that they’re modeling these same behaviors in their personal life. If you’ve been swooning at Issa and Molly’s support of one another in this current season of Insecure, you should be making sure that your friends in real life feel that same level of bolstering from you, especially in recent years as we attempt to make our way out of a global pandemic that’s going on it’s second year.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO