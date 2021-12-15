ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarc, Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. Continue Earn-in at JOY Copper-Gold District into 2022

 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ('Amarc' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announce the continuation of its earn-in with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ('Freeport') into a second drilling season at the Company's JOY Cu-Au District, (the 'JOY') located in the Toodoggone region...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Mexus Gold Production Continues; Potential Agreement With Mining Partner

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) ('Mexus' or the 'Company) announced that the company recently sold gold at $1,800oz from the material sent to the refiner on 12/8/2021. The company has been busy over the last month updating a deep submersible pump, a...
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Musk Metals Commences Airborne Survey at Lawyers Properties Next to Benchmark Metals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Musk Metals Corp. ('Musk Metals') ('Musk' or the 'Company') (CSE:MUSK)(OTC PINK:EMSKF)(FSE:1I30) is pleased to announce it has retained Longford Exploration Services Ltd. ('Longford') to complete an Airborne Tri-Axial Gradiometer Survey. The survey will cover its wholly owned Lawyers West and South claim blocks that cover approximately 15,469 acres, which are located in BC's Golden Horseshoe region and contiguous to Benchmark Metal's 'Lawyers' Gold and Silver project.
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Independent Proxy Advisor, ISS, Recommends Fiore Gold Shareholders Vote for the Proposed Transaction with Calibre Mining

For any questions please contact Fiore's proxy solicitation agent and communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, toll free at 1-877-452-7184 (+1-416-304-0211 outside North America) or email assistance@laurelhill.com . VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ('Fiore' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Scorpio Gold Announces Change in Management

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ('Scorpio Gold' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SGN) announces that effective immediately, Chris Zerga has been appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Chris Zerga has been with Scorpio Gold since its inception in 2009 and...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jericho Energy Ventures Arranges $6 Million Convertible Debenture Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(FSE:JLM0)(OTC PINK:JROOF) ('Jericho' or 'JEV' or the 'Company') announces that it intends to raise approximately CAD$6 Million through non-brokered convertible debentures (the 'Debentures') private placement financing (the 'Offering'), to be led by existing shareholders of the Company.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

CAT Strategic Metals Expands Exploration Potential of Burntland Project Through Additional Land Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ('CAT' or the 'Company') announces that it has entered into a Property Acquisition Agreement (the 'Agreement') dated November 30, 2021 with 9248-7792 Quebec Inc. ('9248') and Prospect Or Corp. ('POC', and collectively with 9248, the 'Vendors') to acquire two additional claims comprised of 520 hectares of land (the 'Property') that are adjacent and contiguous to the Burntland Project currently under option to the Company, as announced in a news release on September 17, 2020.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Snipp Interactive Inc. Crosses USD $20MM of Sales Bookings in 2021--Representing 85% Growth Over 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector, is pleased to announce that it has crossed a major threshold by booking USD $20MM in sales in 2021 as of December 17th, representing 85% growth over sales bookings accomplished in all of calendar year 2020. Momentum has remained strong and broad based: sales bookings for the December period were across 16 unique clients that include a Fortune 50 company, two Fortune 500 companies, a Top 5 Market Research Company and other market leaders in their respective industry/categories.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

CANEX Drills the Longest Continuous Zone of Gold Mineralization at Gold Range to Date Intersecting 1.0 g/t gold over 59.5 meters Including 1.4 g/t gold over 32 metres

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / CANEX Metals Inc. ('CANEX' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for 4 drill holes from the Company's ongoing reverse circulation drilling program designed to expand oxide gold mineralization at the Gold Range Project, Arizona. Highlights. Hole GR21-57 was...
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Metallic Minerals Announces Completion of Exploration Programs at La Plata Silver-Gold-Copper Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG)(OTCQB:MMNGF) ('Metallic Minerals', or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the successful completion of 2021 exploration activities at the La Plata silver-gold-copper project in the prolific Colorado Mineral Belt of southwest Colorado. The multi-faceted program included 1,980 meters of diamond drilling, resampling of historical drill core, and underground sampling from the Allard Tunnel, along with surface mapping and sampling across the broader property.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

District-Scale Manto-Style Copper Oxides with Primary Sulphide Mineralization Potential at the Los Chapitos Project in Peru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF) (WKN:A116E1) ('Camino' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that discovery drilling at its Los Chapitos copper project (Los Chapitos), consisting of 5 exploration drillholes, intercepted anomalous copper mineralization over a strike extent of approximately 6.5 kilometres (Figure 1 and Table 1) with grades up to 1.05% Cu. The drillholes also contained consistent cobalt mineralization, and trace amounts of silver and gold. Drilling to date has only tested a portion of the copper mineralization along the more than 8 km Diva Trend. Parallel fault structures along Atajo and Lagunillas are also prospective for copper discoveries within the Los Chapitos claims. The drilling at Los Chapitos is targeting new copper mineralization in addition to the previously drilled Adriana Zone, as newly permitted areas become available for drilling. At the Adriana Zone, drilling results reported in January 2021 showed significant intercepts of copper mineralization, including 55.5 m of 0.72% copper (Cu), with 22.5 m @ 1.15% Cu (see news release dated January 19, 2021). The next priority drill target is the Lourdes copper oxidized outcrop with geological similarities to Adriana.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Mountain Boy Confirms Porphyry Copper-Gold Mineralization & Finds High-Grade Copper on the Telegraph Project in BC's Golden Triangle

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Porphyry copper-gold mineralization confirmed at numerous prospects spanning several kilometres. 268 soil samples and 141 surface samples collected, 30 percent of the surface samples graded 0.5% copper or higher, including 17.9% copper. Highly prospective zone with favourable...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Aguila Copper acquires copper-zinc-gold resources in Manitoba, stock surges

Aguila Copper (TSXV: AGL) stock surged Tuesday following the announcement it signed a deal with a private British Columbia company to secure rights to earn up to 90% of 28 mining claims and 1 mineral lease totaling 4,968 hectares covering the Sherridon mining district in central-western Manitoba. Sherridon is one...
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Quartz Mountain Purchases Second BC Mineral Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. ('Quartz Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSXV:QZM)(OTC PINK:QZMRF) announces that it has entered into a mineral claims purchase agreement to acquire the Jake Property located approximately 160km northeast of Smithers, British Columbia from United Mineral Services Ltd. ('UMS'). The Jake Property is being targeted for its copper-gold porphyry potential. UMS is a private company owned by Robert Dickinson, the controlling shareholder of the Company and a non-arms-length vendor. Quartz Mountain has agreed to pay UMS out-of-pocket costs to assemble the property totaling $200,000, which is payable in four equal tranches over 18 months from the date of TSX Venture Exchange approval of the transaction.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Signature Resources Continues Extending Mineralized Zones to Depth; Drills 6.64 g/t Gold over 3 Metres; Including 18.5 g/t over 1.0 Metres at Its Lingman Lake Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the most recent set of drilling results from its recently started 10,000 metre diamond drill program at our 100% owned Lingman Lake Gold Project in Ontario, Canada using our two owned diamond drill rigs. This batch of five diamond drill holes successfully expands the known zones of mineralization both up dip and to depth on the eastern portion of the deposit located east of the diabase dyke (See Figure 2).
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gold Mountain Updates Mineral Resource Estimate at the Elk Gold Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(Frankfurt:5XFA) is pleased to announce an updated National Instrument 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate following the conclusion of its Phase 2 drill program at the Elk Gold Project. An updated technical report will be filed on the Company's website and SEDAR within 45 calendar days of this disclosure.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

BioInvent Moves to NASDAQ Stockholm's Mid Cap Segment

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV) Lund, Sweden - December 20, 2021 - BioInvent International AB ('BioInvent') (NASDAQ Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces that the company will be moved to the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm from January 3, 2022. The change from Small Cap is a result of Nasdaq's annual review of the average market value in the Nordic market segments. The Mid-cap segment includes companies with a market capitalization between EUR 150 million and EUR 1 billion.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
albuquerqueexpress.com

CGS International, Inc. Announces Appointment of Virgilio Acuna as Independent Director and Chairman, Receives First Purchase Orders & Eyes Expansion into New Markets

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / CGS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGSI) (the 'Company' or 'CGSI'), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company focused on the development and sale of organic plant enhancers, today announced the appointment of Virgilio Acuna as an Independent Director & Chairman.
AGRICULTURE

