Coinbase, CryptoMarketCap.com prices go hog wild on Tuesday due to glitch

The extreme volatility week after week is shaking their conviction causing stock owners to sell. Truly There's No Way To Be Sure Where The Stock Market Is Going. Yes, last week I said Santa (The Rally) will be coming late, and I am holding fast to that notion. Perhaps it will happen this week, perhaps leading into the new year. The reasons are many. In my experience, when you have volatility that barely goes anywhere, I find that it foretells a change in direction. Everyone is confident that only the materials, construction, infrastructure, and energy will be taking over because the economy will soar. Yet, the 10-year is going nowhere, even as other countries are already raising rates. I think the long bond might get a bit friskier as the tapering begins. I think there are just more buyers than sellers for those bonds from all over the world. This is especially true as the US dollar is standing strong.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO