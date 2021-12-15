ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase, CryptoMarketCap.com prices go hog wild on Tuesday due to glitch

By Liz Kiesche
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and CoinMarketCap.com both say they've resolved issues that showed highly inflated prices on Tuesday evening, without saying what caused the problem. "We're aware some customers are seeing inflated values for non-tradable crypto assets on Coinbase.com...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Some holders of crypto wallets from Coinbase and Trust Wallet Wallet briefly thought they had became billionaires, on Wed, Dec.15, 2021. Crypto market data firm CoinMarketCap experienced a glitch in pricing data for approximately two hours on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Bitcoin shot to $850B, while Ethereum supposedly hit $179B. This sent traders reeling headfirst into utopia. Many believed they were crypto trillionaires. CoinMarketCap burst their bubble by announcing that a glitch had occurred in its price calculation engine due to the high volume of users on the platform.
