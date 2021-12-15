ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Killed In Minnesota Wreck Involving SUV/Pickup Truck

By Kim David
 5 days ago
The sheriff’s office says the preliminary investigation indicates a pickup truck crashed head-on with an SUV. The woman...

AM 1390 KRFO

Two Women Injured in Collision Near Pine Island

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two women were transported to St. Mary's hospital yesterday with injuries suffered in a traffic crash several miles west of Pine Island. The State Patrol says the crash was reported just after 4:30 PM along Highway 57 at the intersection with Goodhue County Road. Officials reported that 25-year-old Savanna Smith of Kenyon was driving west on a County Road when her SUV collided with a car traveling south on Highway 57. The other driver was identified as 35-year-old Stefani Jones of Madison Wisconsin.
AM 1390 KRFO

Blue Earth County Crash Kills 67-Year Old Elysian Woman Thursday Afternoon

A car vs semi collision in Blue Earth County Thursday afternoon killed a 67-year-old Elysian woman. The crash was reported by the Minnesota State Patrol at 2:07PM Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 67-year-old woman from Elysian was driving in a 2007 Ford Taurus southbound on 627th Ave in Pemberton when it collided with a Kenworth semi-truck/trailer that was northbound on Highway 83.
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

