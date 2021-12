Attorney General Chris Carr is offering important tips to help Georgia consumers shop safely and protect themselves from potential scams this holiday season. “All Georgians should continue to take the necessary steps to protect their personal and financial information when making purchases this holiday season,” said Carr. “Unfortunately, bad actors will take advantage of the excitement and goodwill spread this time of year by targeting consumers with holiday scams. To help you keep your money safe while shopping, our Consumer Protection Division offers valuable tips and stands ready to assist those who may have concerns.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO