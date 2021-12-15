ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COTTON MARKET WEEKLY

By chroniclenews@msn.com
raymondville-chronicle.com
 5 days ago

December 10, 2021 March cotton futures had their first gain in five days last...

www.raymondville-chronicle.com

Cleveland on Cotton: Market Still Bullish, but Be Cautious

Cotton continues to have a laundry list of fundamentals that support the bullish side of the price equation. There are bearish ones as well, although I am challenged to think of any…but the silent spring lingers. The price deck just does not seem to have all 52 cards, and when I do count 52, a couple of them, once turned over, are jokers.
DTN Cotton Close: Market Suffers Double-Digit Losses

The cotton market suffered double-digits losses Friday. The bearish drivers for the trading session were a sharp decline in the Dow Jones over omicron, a strong U.S. dollar, and growth and speculative squaring. Looking into next week, the market will have an abbreviated week as it will be closed on Friday for Christmas Eve. Thus, trading volumes will likely be low, which could exaggerate prices.
DTN Cotton Close: Market Eases Lower on Neutral Data

The cotton market ended Thursday slightly lower, despite neutral to friendly supply-demand numbers. Essentially, USDA kept domestic ending stocks unchanged at 3.40 million bales, but did slash world carryout some 1.20 million bales. The report somewhat underscored the situation whereby the difficulty of exporting U.S. cotton is resulting in domestic...
Thompson on Cotton: Funds, Outside Forces Driving Market

The hope of a post-holiday market rebound was dashed as the selloff continued last week, highlighted by a limit down move of five cents on Tuesday. Since hitting an intraday trading high of 118.50 three weeks ago, March futures has given up over 14 cents closing the week at 104.20, a decline of almost 15 percent. New crop prices fared somewhat better but still dropped below 90 cents as December 22 futures settled at 87.75.
Cotton’s Next Frontier

Brands and retailers are seeking solutions that retool and reimagine visibility as they simultaneously scramble to tighten the links of their supply chains. And for the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, its latest offering is centered on refining said supply chains through its namesake fiber, all in the name of transparency.
Best Egyptian cotton bed sheet

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Egyptian cotton products are highly sought-after because the term has become synonymous with luxury. However, the vast majority of products labeled “Egyptian Cotton” do not meet the criteria expected from premium textiles. After all, Egypt is a place and not a textile standard.
New Trading Week Starts Slow, Markets Up

We begin a new trading week quietly, following a mixed Jobs Report Friday which confused analysts with fewer than half the amount of new positions filled last month, on a lower Unemployment Rate than we’d seen since the Covid pandemic started more than a year and a half ago. No major news stories, earnings reports nor economic prints are out ahead of today’s opening bell.
Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel

World oil prices could hit $380 per barrel in 2050, according to one scenario published in a recent Lukoil report. World oil prices could hit $380 per barrel in 2050. That’s according to one scenario published in Lukoil’s recent Global Energy Perspectives to 2050 report, which considered three scenarios for the global energy sector – Evolution, Equilibrium and Transformation.
Check To See if You Will Be Receiving the New Stimulus Check on Friday

Now the recent news which has been coming is the seamless check news which is on the streaming topics and more details details have been framed in the following manner. We cannot ignore the fact which we has been getting from the updates is that in the month of March the money from the stimulus checks have been dried up and just because the major one has been went out in this month which has been mentioned but still there has been some opportunities which has been available for the Americans as per updates.
Stocks, oil falter on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell Monday morning, pushed lower by surging Omicron coronavirus cases and a possible fatal blow to a $1.75 trillion U.S. domestic spending bill, with oil prices sliding more than 5%. U.S. stock indexes retreated more than 1% on Monday as positive COVID-19...
U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. Asia tanked on concern over a fresh global surge in coronavirus infections, sparking a fierce renewed selloff in Europe, and Wall Street also fell at the opening bell. Oil tumbled by more than five percent as traders fretted over the fallout for the world's appetite for energy, which has already taken a heavy blow since the pandemic erupted early last year. Sentiment was jarred by the future of US President Joe Biden's massive social spending bill after it lost the crucial vote of a moderate Democrat.
