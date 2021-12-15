COTTON MARKET WEEKLY

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said.
Asia tanked on concern over a fresh global surge in coronavirus infections, sparking a fierce renewed selloff in Europe, and Wall Street also fell at the opening bell.
Oil tumbled by more than five percent as traders fretted over the fallout for the world's appetite for energy, which has already taken a heavy blow since the pandemic erupted early last year.
Sentiment was jarred by the future of US President Joe Biden's massive social spending bill after it lost the crucial vote of a moderate Democrat.
Comments / 0