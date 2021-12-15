ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SLICES OF LIFE

By Jill Pertler
raymondville-chronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuite often, each morning before getting dressed I check my weather app to get...

www.raymondville-chronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Commentary: Slices of life by Jill Pertler – Adulthood a number; growing up a process

Blowing out 18 candles on your birthday cake is a huge milestone. It happens in an instant. You are an adult. As such, you can vote and get married. You can serve in the military, get a tattoo, go to a casino, donate blood and get called for jury duty. You can even win the lottery (because you are finally old enough to buy a ticket).
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather
Daily Telegram

Slices of Life: What is your default?

Quite often, each morning before getting dressed I check my weather app to get the prediction for the upcoming day. Yesterday I caught myself hoping the sun would be shining and the skies blue. Then it dawned on me. There wasn’t a question whether the sun would be shining. Likewise...
LIFESTYLE
Athens News Courier

SLICES OF LIFE: What is your default?

Quite often, each morning before getting dressed I check my weather app to get the prediction for the upcoming day. Yesterday I caught myself hoping the sun would be shining and the skies blue. Then it dawned on me. There wasn’t a question whether the sun would be shining. Likewise...
SCIENCE
Daily Telegram

Slices of Life: Making new plans

I never saw it coming; this life I now live. I had things so planned out. They’d been in place for more than three decades and my husband and I were finally going to enjoy the things we’d worked so hard to attain. And then he died. Just...
DISNEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy