Register for State of American Business 2022

By Staff Report
 6 days ago

In January 2021, we warned that the labor shortage crisis and potential supply chain issues would challenge the business community in unprecedented ways, and we rallied around these issues to support widespread recovery...

AFP

Omicron scrambles anew US firms' in-person aspirations

Major US companies are having to reassess their return-to-office plans and getting tough on vaccine or mask requirements as the Omicron Covid variant looks set to extend pandemic-induced work-from-home culture. A resumption of pre-virus workplace norms was only partially moving forward in the United States when the fast-spreading new variant arrived and provoked fresh concern. Legal challenges have made the future of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for companies with over 100 workers uncertain, and firms have been pursuing their own requirements. Tech giant Google has been notably uncompromising in warning employees of lost pay or even dismissal if they do not report their vaccination status by a particular deadline, according to an internal document viewed by CNBC.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Daily

8 Viable Business Investment in Washington State

Washington state is known as one of the most business-friendly states in the United States. Boasting billions of gross domestic product per capita and over $50,000 in personal income, the Washington state is a lucrative location for any business venture to thrive. Home to wildly successful brands like Paccar, Starbucks, and Nordstrom, the state is rich with potential and able inhabitants. On top of global brands, massive opportunities await small business owners. Here are eight small business investments that have strong potential and are worth launching in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
Gwinnett Chamber Leads Business Delegation to Washington D.C.

The Gwinnett Chamber recently led a business delegation to the nation’s Capital for its annual Washington D.C. Fly-In, presented by Jackson EMC. The Fly-In organizes business and community leaders to collectively meet with Gwinnett’s Congressional Delegation and hear from policy executives with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. This year’s program also included a private tour of the Washington Nationals Stadium.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Best holiday gifts by American-made businesses

MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Paying Large Companies in America

The Great Resignation – which has seen millions of Americans quitting their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic – is not yet fully understood. According to several surveys, those resigning often cite wanting more flexible work hours and the possibility of working remotely as the main reasons for leaving their jobs – but the search for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
flbusinessdaily.com

Florida Chamber of Commerce: 1 State for business starts

Florida Chamber of Commerce issued the following announcement on December 18. #FL2030 Blueprint Goal Update! FL is the No. 1 state for business starts - a goal outlined in Pillar 2, which focuses on creating good jobs by diversifying FL's economy. We thank Florida SBDC Network for being a goal leader and helping us reach this milestone http://ow.ly/Laem50HerHg.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
Times Daily

Businesses: Idaho education politics are hurting state

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Political hostility to public education in the Republican-dominated Idaho Legislature is causing some businesses to doubt the wisdom of moving to or expanding in a state that ranks at or near the bottom in what it spends on K-12 students and has one of the nation's worst graduation rates.
IDAHO STATE
wwnytv.com

Local businesses react to state’s mask mandate

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The state’s mask mandate comes during the busy holiday shopping season. We checked how area business owners and leaders are taking the news. With snow on the ground and Christmas decorations out, Clayton businesses are excited for the holiday rush. In the midst of...
CLAYTON, NY
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
MarketRealist

What States Will Be Sending Stimulus Checks in December?

The government has issued more than $850 billion in stimulus payments to combat the financial hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on and they’ve certainly helped. Most individuals received a total of three Economic Impact Payments issued under government authority, although some states have also ramped up their efforts to provide their residents with financial relief.
POLITICS

