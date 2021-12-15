Program Support Specialist

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Sheppard Pratt held its grand opening Thursday for the Center for Autism, which will offer diagnostic services and subsequent case management for individuals throughout their lifespan. The Center for Autism is one of a few programs nationally that will provide evaluation and treatment for patients from age 2 through adulthood and will be a key component to the development of a comprehensive continuum of care at Sheppard Pratt for people with autism spectrum disorder, according to a facility statement. The Center for Autism will connect families with a multidisciplinary team of providers, offer new programming with a focus on diagnosing children as young as 2 and bring together existing services for older children and adults, according to the statement. Clinicians also will provide evidence-based therapies to people of all ages to address communication, social interaction and other symptoms. The center has separate waiting rooms for pediatric and adult patients, an additional comfort room for people of any age to regroup if they feel overstimulated, four examination rooms for assessments and video monitoring to assist patients and other clinicians throughout the assessment process.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO