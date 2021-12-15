ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Program Support Specialist

Axios
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Program Support Specialist provides administrative support for the offices of the Director of Reynolds Ministries and Programs and the Director of Client Relations. The Program Support Specialist regularly prepares and processes documents, collects and compiles data, organizes information and files, and corresponds with clients, vendors, and program participants. The successful...

charlotte.axios.com

bizjournals

Editorial: Workforce programs need employer support

This fall, the state trade group for companies in the biotechnology sector predicted that the state is on track to add 40,000 new life sciences jobs by 2024. With all the lab development underway specifically in the city of Boston, it’s a safe bet that a lot of those jobs will be located right in the city.
ECONOMY
This Is Reno

University student-parents supported with new child care program

University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) students who have young children have access to affordable child care services through a new program that offsets up to 90% of their annual child care tuition. CCAMPIS—an acronym for Child Care Access Means Parents in School—is funded through the U.S. Department of Education to help student-parents stay on track to completing their degree.
RENO, NV
localsyr.com

Fulton launches “Dasher Dollars” program to support small businesses

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton has introduced a new program to support small businesses and inject money back into the community during the holidays. “Dasher Dollars” is an opportunity for the community to spend $25 in return for $50 in “Dasher Dollars” to be spent at participating businesses.
FULTON, NY
Illinois Business Journal

SWIC Foundation honors church for support of soup program

The Southwestern Illinois College Foundation recently recognized the Conqueror’s Christian Center, a family church in Belleville, as a major donor to the SWIC Soup Program that helps feed students in need. From left, SWIC Foundation Executive Director Rena Thoele, Conqueror’s Christian Center Financial Secretary Alice Jackson and SWIC English...
BELLEVILLE, IL
aithority.com

Banner Health Strengthens Employee Well-Being Education And Support Program With LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Selected as Digital Mental Health and Well-being Platform Provider for One of the Largest Nonprofit Health Systems in the United States. LifeSpeak, the mental health and well-being platform for employee and customer-focused organizations, announced it has been selected by Banner Health to provide holistic, digital well-being education content to its more than 53,000 employees and their families. This new wellness benefit will provide these individuals with unlimited and confidential access to expert-led, micro-learning videos and other digital education content from LifeSpeak’s mental health and well-being solution.
MENTAL HEALTH
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa Bay Wave receives $200k grant to support programming

December 8, 2021 - Tampa Bay Wave announced it received a $200,000 Neighborhood Builders' grant from Bank of America. The two-year grant will support programming expansion, as well as inviting Tampa Bay Wave CEO Linda Olson and Ramit Singh, director of startup and entrepreneurial programs, to join a leadership network of peer organizations from across the U.S. This funding will help Wave in fostering a diverse tech ecosystem, better representing minority-led and women-led startups. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast were also selected to receive the award.
ECONOMY
wmky.org

Appalachian Future Educators Program Supports Students in Eastern Kentucky

In Spring 2021, Morehead State University’s Ernst and Sara Lane Volgenau College of Education launched the Appalachian Future Educators (AFE) Scholars Program to provide scholarships, support and mentorship for students from Eastern Kentucky interested in teaching. The program admitted its first cohort of students in the fall 2021 semester....
KENTUCKY STATE
cbslocal.com

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Education Program Is Expanding After Foundation Support

Students from WBTT’s ‘Stage of Discovery’ program perform the 2020 show, ‘The Technicolor Musical’. SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– In addition to presenting high-quality professional productions and plentiful artistic opportunities for artists of color, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is committed to arts education that utilizes the organization’s authentic voice to celebrate Black achievements, history and culture. While its education outreach efforts have grown organically over the past six years, an investment by an area foundation will seed significant growth of its education programming.
SARASOTA, FL
leominsterchamp.com

Fidelity Bank donates $35,000 to support music and arts programs in Groton and Littleton

Fidelity Bank, based in Leominster, announced its support of two North Central Massachusetts-based organizations dedicated to bringing music and art to the community. Fidelity Bank pledged $30,000 to Indian Hill Music of Littleton (soon to be Groton Hill Music Center when the organization opens its new home in Groton) to support the center’s outreach programs and provide scholarships for students at public schools across Fidelity Bank’s service area, including Ayer/Shirley, Gardner, Fitchburg and Leominster. Funding was also made to support the Groton History Center Sense of Place project, which brings together an extended group of talented people in the community to create an inspired piece of art for a virtual exhibition.
GROTON, MA
wtuz.com

Local Toys for Tots Program Thankful for Community Support

Nick McWilliams reporting – Following a fire that destroyed their storage warehouse and all items inside, the local Toys for Tots program has seen an outpouring of community support. Various organizations, school districts, businesses, and more have put together toy drives for the Toys for Tots group that represents...
TUSCARAWAS, OH
downtownny.com

Verizon To Continue Support For LMHQ’s Monthly Women’s Breakfast Program

The LMHQ Women’s Breakfast series, a monthly professional networking event for women and their allies, will continue to receive support from Verizon as its official sponsor. LMHQ, the local nonprofit community and collaborative workspace at 150 Broadway, created the Women’s Breakfast series in 2015 to empower attendees to take charge of their career growth. To date, the series has hosted over 3,500 attendees and covered topics ranging from individual career transitions and salary negotiation to DEI initiatives and VC funding for women-led startups.
BUSINESS
wjbc.com

Heartland awarded $1 million Workforce Equity Grant

NORMAL-The Illinois Community College Board has awarded Heartland Community College with a $1,050,000 Workforce Equity Initiative Grant to support programs and support. The grant engages African american, Latinx, and low-income learners to get career training that can move them quickly into the workforce. Director of Public Information at HCC, Steve...
NORMAL, IL
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi supporting 42Heilbronn and 42Wolfsburg programming schools

Audi is donating nearly one million euros to the 42Heilbronn and 42Wolfsburg programming schools. The funds will go toward a four-year scholarship program at the privately funded, nonprofit IT schools. In doing so, the company is strengthening the regional educational environments for the digital transformation of the German automotive industry and an innovative vocational training program. In addition, the scholarships give financially and socially disadvantaged students the opportunity to receive highly qualified training in professional fields of the future.
CHARITIES
CBS Baltimore

Sheppard Pratt Opens New Center For Autism

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Sheppard Pratt held its grand opening Thursday for the Center for Autism, which will offer diagnostic services and subsequent case management for individuals throughout their lifespan. The Center for Autism is one of a few programs nationally that will provide evaluation and treatment for patients from age 2 through adulthood and will be a key component to the development of a comprehensive continuum of care at Sheppard Pratt for people with autism spectrum disorder, according to a facility statement. The Center for Autism will connect families with a multidisciplinary team of providers, offer new programming with a focus on diagnosing children as young as 2 and bring together existing services for older children and adults, according to the statement. Clinicians also will provide evidence-based therapies to people of all ages to address communication, social interaction and other symptoms. The center has separate waiting rooms for pediatric and adult patients, an additional comfort room for people of any age to regroup if they feel overstimulated, four examination rooms for assessments and video monitoring to assist patients and other clinicians throughout the assessment process.      
HEALTH SERVICES

