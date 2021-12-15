Seventeen Georgia Companies Receive 2021 GLOBE Awards, Three Recognized as Exporters of the Year
The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) today announced its International Trade division’s 2021 GLOBE Award recipients. This state-led awards program highlights Georgia companies that expanded sales to new international markets in the previous year. During 2020, a year marked by pandemic-caused disruptions and uncertainty, the 17 GLOBE winners exported to...metroatlantaceo.com
Comments / 0