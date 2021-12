Two coronavirus vaccine doses appear to be less effective against omicron than the delta variant of coronavirus, but booster jabs remain up to 75 per cent effective against symptomatic infection, early research by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has found.Protection against severe illness, hospitalisation and death is expected to be significantly higher, the UKHSA said, as it predicted that the new variant will likely become dominant by next week and could reach one million infections by the end of December if current trends continue unchanged.Downing Street had earlier said that while it would impose tougher coronavirus measures in...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO