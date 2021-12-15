ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 12/15

By Nathan Laird
 5 days ago

1909 – Thomas J Lynch becomes president of baseball’s National League. 1925 – 1st hockey game at Madison Square Garden, Montreal Canadiens 3, NY Americans 1. 1933 – Baseball owners agree to ban Sunday doubleheaders until after June 15. 1935 – National Football League Championship,...

