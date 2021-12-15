ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle boss Howe: Lascelles is our captain

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United boss Eddie Howe has rejected criticism of skipper Jamaal Lascelles. Lascelles had been heavily criticised on social media in the aftermath of the 4-0 defeat at Leicester City. However, the club insist he deleted his social media accounts before...

www.tribalfootball.com

