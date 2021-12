The consummation of the transactions contemplated by the terms agreement would result in CoolCo acquiring Golar’s eight tri-fuel diesel electric propulsion (TFDE) LNG carriers with plans to raise equity and separately list on Euronext Growth in Oslo during 1Q22. CoolCo is also expected to acquire the commercial and technical organisation associated with the operation of Golar’s owned and operated shipping and FSRU assets to become a fully integrated operating platform with capacity for fleet growth. The anticipated IPO proceeds will, together with a contemplated debt refinancing, be used to acquire the eight TFDE vessels from Golar, secure attractive financing, and provide CoolCo with working capital to position the company for further growth. Outstanding Contractual Debt associated with the eight vessels was US$858 million as of 30 September 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO