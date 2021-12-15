Against the odds: Contract logistics gold rush – buy, build or break-up?

Saudi Global Ports (“SGP”), the container terminal operator in King Abdul Aziz Port Dammam (“Dammam Seaport”), has been awarded a concession by Saudi Railway Company (“SAR”) to develop and operate the Riyadh Dry Port Ecosystem (“RDP”), comprising three facilities in Riyadh and Dammam, following a public private partnership tender process under the authority of the Kingdom’s Privatization Supervisory Committee. The RDP concession agreement was signed during the inaugural Saudi-Singapore Joint Committee held in Riyadh on 07 December 2021.
