Against the odds: Contract logistics gold rush – buy, build or break-up?

By Alessandro Pasetti, Gavin van Marle
theloadstar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the interim results of a rather small but unique UK pure-play contract logistics operator (PPCLO), Clipper Logistics, unveiled relevant trends that underpin the...

Tough contract talks loom for shippers 'gobsmacked' by rate increases

With capacity remaining extremely tight ahead of Chinese New Year, shippers are bracing for a further wave of rate increases on container trades out of Asia. The spot rate indices this week were virtually unchanged – the Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) Asia-North Europe component stable at $14,496 per 40ft, and its US west coast and east coast readings at $14,924 and $16,865 per 40ft, respectively.
The 2M decides to put its Asia-Europe 'eggs' in fewer port baskets

The 2M shipping alliance’s decision to temporarily consolidate Asia-North Europe port calls in the new year has been broadly welcomed by stakeholders. Maersk and MSC said from January, the AE1/Shogun service will omit the call at Felixstowe and AE55/Griffin loop would no longer call at Rotterdam. “As a result...
Dry bulk player SW Shipping plans to enter buoyant container market

South Korean dry bulk vessel operator SW Shipping will become the newest entrant to container shipping next year, operating a shortsea service to Vietnam from South Korea. SW CEO Kang Seong-hun signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Gangwon province, Donghae Port and Donghae Regional Office of Oceans and Fisheries to launch the service between Donghae and Ho Chi Minh City next June.
US logistics industry needs a unified data stream to boost cargo velocity

Freight throughput at US ports and inland to warehouses and final destinations requires a nationally standardised technological fix, industry leaders told the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) yesterday. And in an opportune move, venture capital-backed start-up Dray Alliance, based in Long Beach, has announced a new app for truckers operating in...
#Gold Rush#Clipper Logistics#Uk#Ppclo
US clients scramble to find LTL capacity after sudden demise of CFL

It is going to be a gloomy Christmas for employees and clients of Central Freight Lines (CFL). Customers of the LTL carrier were probably expecting seasonal greetings from their salesperson, but the message on the company’s website is starkly different. “Central Freight Lines is winding down its business,” it...
Charter vessels 'auctioned' as war among carriers for 'any' tonnage heats up

Containership owners are holding “charter vessel auctions” for ships under contracts that expire next year – with new five-year fixtures going to the highest bidder. Shipping lines’ vessel operation desks are seeing the workhorses of their fleets depleted by these vessel charter bidding events or “taken from under their noses” through confidential ship purchases by competitors.
Supply chain radar: Untangling the mess

In my previous ’Welcome (2022) force majeure’ take from last week, I discussed how global raw material supply shortages are being exacerbated by problems in the global logistics industry. Now, it’s just about the right time, sequentially, to run the rule over using the plunger to start clearing the blockages in our supply chain networks.
Hankook secures export space for its tyres with Hapag-Lloyd contract

South Korea’s largest tyre-maker, Hankook, has signed a three-year shipping contract with German mainline operator Hapag-Lloyd to ensure sufficient shipping capacity, even as other shippers seem ambivalent about being locked into current freight rates. Neither Hankook nor Hapag-Lloyd disclosed the shipping routes covered, citing business confidentiality. The pair have...
Gold
Economy
Industry
India opts for a hi-tech solution to empty box crisis at main ports

As equipment availability continues to remain tight, Indian logistics leaders are pulling out all the stops to restore equilibrium in an unbalanced market. The latest move is a digital play to counter carriers’ persistent reluctance to share data on empties. Officials have begun working to install RFID [radio-frequency identification]-enabled...
Four major threats almost guaranteeing another challenging year for shippers

The fractious relationship between ocean carriers and their freight forwarder and NVOCC customers is seen as one of four key disrupters to the supply chain next year, by maritime consultant Drewry. “We are starting to see that some ocean carriers are withdrawing from NVOCC relationships and others making it difficult...
Busy UTLC signals potential for another 20% growth in China-Europe rail

Record-breaking China-Europe rail freight could grow another 20% via improved border crossings and network integration, said railway operator United Transport and Logistics Co (UTLC) this week. As a joint-venture between the railways of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, UTLC handles around 80% of all broad gauge traffic between China and Europe...
UK hauliers ditch container work in favour of Amazon 'gold rush'

An increasing number of UK hauliers are switching to Amazon, the income from the online retailer now more than double what they can get from container work. One owner-operator told The Loadstar they were “pulling £1,300, running two shifts a day”, amounting to substantial profits after deductions for driver wages and fuel.
CMA CGM to buy part of Ingram Micro in $3 billion logistics deal

PARIS (Reuters) - Shipping group CMA CGM has agreed to acquire most of Ingram Micro’s Commerce & Lifecycle Services (CLS) activities in a deal worth $3 billion aimed at accelerating CMA CGM’s push into end-to-end logistics, the French group said on Wednesday. CMA CGM, one of the world’s...
On the wires: Mærsk vs MSC – adult thumb-sucking

Kudos to the writers at ShippingWatch for noticing how narrow the gap between Mærsk and MSC has become in terms of fleet size: “MSC could be one ship away from overtaking Maersk as world’s largest container line”. Firstly, stories with headlines like this always win readers (I’m a complete sucker...
Chinese domestic carrier Antong back in business and buying containers

Chinese domestic container shipping and logistics group Antong Holdings is resuming capital investments after emerging from state-led restructuring last year. The group said in a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing yesterday its subsidiary, Quanzhou Antong Logistics, is paying $11.5 m for 3,055 second-hand containers from Tianjin Dongjiang Eaton Leasing, a subsidiary of Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC), to meet rising demand amid the unprecedented spike in freight rates.
If Crypto is the New Gold Rush, Are GenZ Striking It Rich?

For years the crypto market has had the nickname of the “Wild West” of the financial world. Within that Wild West, a new crop of young investors may just be the fortune-hunter of today. The year is 1848, and the rivers of California are sparkling with opportunity. Swarms...
Knight-Swift's MME acquisition will spread its LTL load across the US

Knight Swift’s latest acquisition, of MME, has given the firm good coverage of the US LTL and truckload market. But covering the remaining blank areas in Knight-Swift’s US trucking network is going to be more challenging, according to a regional consultant. Knight-Swift is the largest US truckload carrier...
Saudi Global Ports awarded concession to operate Riyadh Dry Port

Saudi Global Ports (“SGP”), the container terminal operator in King Abdul Aziz Port Dammam (“Dammam Seaport”), has been awarded a concession by Saudi Railway Company (“SAR”) to develop and operate the Riyadh Dry Port Ecosystem (“RDP”), comprising three facilities in Riyadh and Dammam, following a public private partnership tender process under the authority of the Kingdom’s Privatization Supervisory Committee. The RDP concession agreement was signed during the inaugural Saudi-Singapore Joint Committee held in Riyadh on 07 December 2021.
WFS buys LA handler Mercury Air Cargo amid fears of lack of competition

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) has acquired Mercury Air Cargo, the largest air cargo handler in Los Angeles, according to industry insiders. The deal has taken some three months to prepare as the handling division had to be separated from Mercury Air Group, which operates a fuel subsidiary and a government services arm.
