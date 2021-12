Christmas is less than one week away and while you've likely been busy baking cookies, decorating your tree, and buying presents, there's one man that is almost guaranteed to be busier than you this time of year: Santa Claus. The jolly Christmas legend and his elves have been hard at work making sure children all over the world feel the holiday spirit, but while you patiently wait for his arrival, Zillow is providing a bit of insight into Santa's life in the meantime. The online real estate marketplace recently revealed its fictional price estimate for Saint Nick's North Pole home is a whopping $1,031,401—a staggering increase from its previous 2012 estimate of $341,000.

