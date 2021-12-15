ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Roy Pranks Christmas Morning Show…Years Later!

kiss951.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been listening for a while, then you...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘Fixing Up Christmas’ Movie Live or Later

A professional party planner gets hired by a wealthy client in UPtv’s new 2021 holiday movie Fixing Up Christmas. This “fixer” finds more than planning a party and might end up getting fixed into love herself. The premiere date and time for Fixing Up Christmas is Sunday,...
MOVIES
foxbaltimore.com

FOX45 Morning News countdown to Christmas

FOX45 News is giving viewers an extra opportunity to get in on the holiday season. We are counting down to Christmas by handing out gifts to viewers. Just keep watching and you could be the lucky.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Morning#Morning Show
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Prank
Outsider.com

‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Guest Backs Out After Live Audience Canceled

After “Saturday Night Live” producers decided not to have a live audience, musical guest Charlie XCX chose to back out. In response to a spike in COVID-19 variant cases in New York, show producers announced that a limited cast and crew would do the show eight hours before Saturday’s show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show also opted to go without a live audience.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

When Will Your Favorite Shows Return From the Holidays? Save These Dates!

That nip in the air and the festive decorations at Molly’s can only mean one thing: Your favorite TV shows have left for holiday vacation. So, when will they be back? What follows is a fantastically handy list of confirmed 2022 return dates for dozens upon dozens of scripted broadcast series (plus Paramount+’s SEAL Team, which will always be a CBS show in our hearts). We’ve also included the season premieres for 9-1-1: Lone Star, Superman & Lois and other shows. As always, TVLine is a uniquely interactive experience, so if you have any questions (or, gasp, possible corrections), give us polite holler in Comments. Just...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Steve Martin Make Surprise Appearances to Welcome Paul Rudd to Five Timers Club

Paul Rudd and his friends are making the best out of a weird time at 30 Rock. Rudd had been working at Studio 8H all week toward his fifth hosting spot on Saturday Night Live. Then fast forward to Saturday, and the proverbial stuff hit the fan—a handful of cast and crew members to the live sketch comedy reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The dominoes quickly started to fall, and some insiders quickly began speculating if Lorne Michaels and company would pull the plug on the show's last live episode of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans Rally Around Jennifer Love Hewitt After She Opens Up in Emotional Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt is missing someone special this holiday season. Though her character, Maddie, on the Fox drama 9-1-1 is spending Christmas away from her family, in real life, Jennifer is surrounded by the ones she loves the most. This year, Jennifer and her husband, actor Brian Hallisay, are celebrating as parents of three children — Autumn, 8, Atticus, 7, and their newborn son, Aidan. While the 42-year-old actress couldn’t feel more grateful, she also can’t help but miss her mom, Patricia Hewitt, just a little more than usual this time of year.
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

Sherri Shepherd Gushes Over Her 'Silent Dream' Of Hosting 'The Wendy Williams Show' After Rumors Of Wendy Williams Fuming Over Her Success

A time to be thankful. As Sherri Shepherd's time on The Wendy Williams Show comes to an end, the guest host made sure to go out with a bang. Stunning in a Santa Clause inspired dress with a corset, the beloved actress said farewell to her hosting duties on Friday, December 17, after she returned to take Wendy Williams' spot in her famed purple chair for the second time on Monday, December 13.
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

LIST: Survey Reveals Top TV Set Homes Viewers Want to Live In

We’ve all watched a tv show and fallen in love with where the main characters live. I’ve done it with the “Friends” apartment in NYC, the L.A. loft in “New Girl”, and of course the extravagant homes featured in “Bridgerton”. I mean they make so many TV set homes look so comfy!
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy