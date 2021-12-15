Roy Pranks Christmas Morning Show…Years Later!

That nip in the air and the festive decorations at Molly’s can only mean one thing: Your favorite TV shows have left for holiday vacation. So, when will they be back? What follows is a fantastically handy list of confirmed 2022 return dates for dozens upon dozens of scripted broadcast series (plus Paramount+’s SEAL Team, which will always be a CBS show in our hearts). We’ve also included the season premieres for 9-1-1: Lone Star, Superman & Lois and other shows. As always, TVLine is a uniquely interactive experience, so if you have any questions (or, gasp, possible corrections), give us polite holler in Comments. Just...

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO