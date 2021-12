American Airlines is planning on launching service to Qatar in 2022 — that’s kind of cool!. It has been announced that American Airlines plans to launch a new flight between New York (JFK) and Doha (DOH) as of June 4, 2022. Those are all the details that we have as of now, as we don’t yet know with what frequency and schedule the flight will operate, and what plane will be used. I’ll post again when we know more.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 DAYS AGO