A scuba YouTuber who goes by the name Exploring with Nug has unearthed what police believe to be the bodies of a pair of teenagers who went missing more than 20 years ago, buried at the bottom of a river in Tennessee.The discovery of the bodies has reopened a cold case from 3 April, 2000, when Erin Foster, 18, and Jeremy Bechtel, 17, went out for a drive in the small town of Sparta, Tennessee, and were never seen again, becoming a cold case that bedevilled local detectives for years. Now, two decades on, there has been a surprising...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO