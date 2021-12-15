ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-lost sisters meet for the first time in 73 years: 'Our parents never told a soul'

Upworthy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas came early for a pair of long-lost sisters when they finally got the chance to meet each other for the first time in their lives. Their long-awaited encounter had been nearly two years in the making after the duo came to know of each others' existence by a perfect accident....

scoop.upworthy.com

Comments / 5

Gail barnes
4d ago

Nice they found each other.. hope they have many years to enjoy each other..

Reply
8
State
California State
thelakewoodscoop.com

3-Year-Old: “My Abba Took Me To A Strange Party”

[COMMUNICATED] My name is Eli. I’m three years old and that means I have a yarmulke and peyos, because I’m a big boy. That’s what my mommy told me when she had to leave to go sleep somewhere else so she could have medicine and doctors all the time… that I’m a big boy.
KIDS
Upworthy

Powerful video of a Mom calming her angry 5-year-old kid by repeatedly telling him 'I love you'

Anyone who's seen a child seeth with anger knows how hard it can be to calm them down. A video of a mother calming her angry son with a heart-to-heart talk is winning hearts on the internet. Destiny Bennett's 5-year-old son was shaking with rage as he headed out of their home but she decided to calm him down by telling him how much she loved him and you can slowly sense him calming down. Bennett, a Mom-of-three who hails from Las Vegas, used her love for her son to relax him and it goes to show the power of parenting and shape up children's world views and character. What Bennett didn't realize at the time of the incident was that the sweet moment was captured on their door camera.
KIDS
bigcountryhomepage.com

9-year-old Jennifer is a ‘loving and helpful child’ looking for Forever Family

Jennifer is an independent child. She easily develops bonds with those older than she. Jennifer is a quiet child until she is comfortable with those around her. When she is comfortable, she does not have a problem speaking her mind. Jennifer is a loving and helpful child. She enjoys doing family related and individual activities, especially if they are outside. Jennifer loves getting her nails done. She loves to jump around and build forts out of pillows and blankets. Jennifer enjoys listening to music in her room. Her favorite foods are bacon and sausage, breakfast pizza, ramen noodles, and macaroni and cheese. Jennifer also loves playing with Hatchimals. Her favorite subjects in school are math, social studies, and reading. Jennifer loves to be around animals. In particular, she loves, dogs, cats, horses, and chickens. She enjoys helping take care of them and she enjoys playing with them. Jennifer also enjoys camping and going to the lake.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Love Story

The 64-year-old woman was trying to pass the time by dancing and she was hurt by an old man at the end

Hey, LS. I didn't like dancing before. I am a 64-year-old woman. When I was young, my husband went dancing all day long, because of this, I quarreled with my husband many times. At that time, he always said that I didn't understand him. He said he was only interested in this hobby, and I still didn't allow him to do it. At that time, I was also very helpless. The main reason was that my husband was too addicted to dancing. He went to play whenever he had time and stayed away from home all day long. I was the only one at home, and I didn't want to find someone to talk to. Later, I even threatened my husband with a divorce. In the end, my husband had no choice but to stop dancing.
Telegraph

‘I had been the perfect wife and mother – so why did my husband walk out?’

Like many people before internet dating, I met my husband in the office. We fell in love when I was 21, and by the time I was 25 we were married with a one-year-old and baby twins. I felt completely unprepared for parenthood but I was certain that life was idyllic. We built a beautiful home in a Buckinghamshire village and I fell into the role of homemaker with ease.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InspireMore

Mom Shares 5 Yrs Of Son’s Adorable Day Care Pickups And Now Everyone Is Crying.

Any parent can tell you that seeing their little ones after spending the day apart is one of the greatest feelings in the world. Tisa Sinclair is familiar with that feeling. The Washington, D.C., mother recently celebrated her son Jaxon Winder’s fifth birthday by compiling a few of her favorite day care pickups into a short video. The resulting clip has millions of people feeling nostalgic and sentimental about those fleeting early days of parenting.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

