Family Relationships

75 years after a baby was taken from her mother’s arms at Auschwitz, their families reunited

Upworthy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDena Morris and Jean Gearhart had an impossible task before them: Find their older sister; the one they'd never met and weren't even sure was still alive. Their mother, Dora Rapaport, had spent decades looking for her oldest daughter, Eva, whom she'd never seen or heard from since they were separated...

scoop.upworthy.com

Comments / 59

Stina Morey
4d ago

This made me cry! I can only imagine what the mother went through, having her baby taken and then never seeing her again and then....oh man. I can't even think about it. I'm glad that the rest of the family was able to find each other and her dying wish was fulfilled. Her family is finally whole, the way it was supposed to be. I hope the family has tons of wonderful, future memories to make. My 💕 love and prayers go with them as they move forward and to the mother and daughter who are finally reunited up in heaven, after being so far apart. May u both shine down on ur family till u all meet again. RIP.

Reply(3)
25
Yeti Bigfoot
5d ago

and the people I know that were there?? That still have the tattoo and tears as they tell their stories.

Reply(2)
29
4aaaa
5d ago

A mother's wish fulfilled, and a family reunited. No better gifts of love. God Bless.

Reply
22
