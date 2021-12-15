75 years after a baby was taken from her mother’s arms at Auschwitz, their families reunited
Upworthy
5 days ago
Dena Morris and Jean Gearhart had an impossible task before them: Find their older sister; the one they'd never met and weren't even sure was still alive. Their mother, Dora Rapaport, had spent decades looking for her oldest daughter, Eva, whom she'd never seen or heard from since they were separated...
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can. Jacqueline is a loving mother...
Susie Troxler, a 50-year old woman from Greensboro, North Carolina, recently gave birth to a baby for the first time. She and her 61-year old husband Tony are very excited about being parents to their miracle baby. Since the couple got married in 2008, they have always dreamed of having...
Like many people before internet dating, I met my husband in the office. We fell in love when I was 21, and by the time I was 25 we were married with a one-year-old and baby twins. I felt completely unprepared for parenthood but I was certain that life was idyllic. We built a beautiful home in a Buckinghamshire village and I fell into the role of homemaker with ease.
Black and White Wall Mounted TelephoneRodnae Productions. Hey SSS. I am not writing for someone to tell if I am right or wrong, but rather I just want to see other people's point of view on the matter. I, unfortunately, got into some trouble a few years back and was sentenced to state jail for fourteen months at The Lucille Plane State Jail in Texas. I had three children at the time, so my parents and father of my kids were the guardians during my sentence. It was hard to be in jail, especially during the holidays because all l could do was think about my children and miss them. My family would send me letters, pictures, and money. I would also call home occasionally with the opportunity to speak to everyone at once. One day, about seven months into my sentence, after I received a letter during a mail call, I knew my world was ruined beyond my current situation being at rock bottom. My father had written me a letter breaking the news that my sister was pregnant with her first child and it was my boyfriend who fathered the child. She claimed to be in love with him and was set on having the child. I must have cried harder than I had ever cried in my life. I rushed to a cell block payphone to call home. My mother tried to calm me down and tried to reason with me saying that I must forgive my sister. I had no understanding. My father on the other hand sided with me, and could forcibly be heard asking my sister how could she do this to me? you can only imagine that my time had just become a little harder. With my authorization, my father picked my children up and kept them for the remainder of my time. After my release, there was nothing I felt needed to be said to either party. I had used the remainder of my time to cope and accept what I was returning home to. My sister indeed had the baby, and I in return do not communicate with her or my children's father. It has been about six years since this happened and my parents have reached out and asked me to consider participating in a family gathering that involves my sister. I have declined and told them that I will visit after the festivities when they returned home or that they were welcome to join my household in our festivities. My mother is arguing that it's time to let bygones be bygones and I disagree. I am the type to never disrespect parents but it's really starting to make me mad. How would you move forward after something like this? -#2045678.
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can. We receive Secret Santa nominations...
This is the moment a toddler heard her soldier father's voice for the first time in seven months and ran into his arms in a tear-jerking reunion. Derick Nazario, 25, had left wife Naiomy Cores, 24, and their three-year-old daughter, Skye, at home in Florida when he set off for basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, before being moved to Colorado months later.
‘Tis the season for holiday parties and huge family arguments, right? The holiday season can ramp up tension for anyone, but this one dad on Reddit seems to have taken it to a whole new level. He invited his entire family for a five-day celebration (yes, five entire days) at his home without consulting his pregnant wife first, who also, BTW, takes care of their 2-year-old.
The 6-months-pregnant wife posted on Reddit’s popular Am I The A–hole? forum to ask others’ opinions on if she overreacted by cancelling all the plans behind her husband’s back.
In the post, the mom wrote, “My...
AS PARENTS, we love seeing our children's faces as they open their Christmas gifts. But one mum was left disappointed after her husband gave their son his most expensive present early without her evening knowing. The mum, who posted anonymously to Mumsnet, said she needed to have a moan about...
A woman has taken to Mumsnet after discovering that her in-laws are planning to charge her for having Christmas dinner at their home.Writing on the popular forum, she explained that her family always gets together for Christmas but that this is the first time any relative has asked for payment for the meal.“I'll try to keep this short but it's niggling me and I'd love some impartial opinions,” the post began. “[Brother-in-law/sister-in-law] hosting Xmas Dinner this year. I've hosted before. Basically, they are charging us per family for dinner.“I've never charged them before but apparently because they've got a lot...
A Redditor kicked out his pregnant daughter after she “lied” to him about getting back with her “scumbag” ex-boyfriend. When he found out about the 19-year-old’s pregnancy, he said the only way she can stay at home is if she gives the baby up for adoption “because we won’t allow it to ruin her life”.
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut woman’s Facebook post is going viral and has been shared more than 33,000 times after she described delivering her son three weeks early so that her husband could meet the baby before dying. Haley Parke’s husband, Jb, had been admitted to the hospital...
Gabby Petito's mother Nichole Schmidt is left with many memories of her beloved 22-year-old daughter. Most precious among them, she says, is that of their last moments together. "There are so many good memories over the years, but the one thing that I hold dear to me is the hug...
It’s been less than two weeks since Haley Parke gave birth to her second son and lost her husband on the same day. “I have no words,” she told TODAY. “It’s very complicated.”. On Dec. 2, Parke gave birth three weeks early to a baby boy....
Stories of soldiers surprising their families after months apart are common, but stories about the people who make it possible are not. Mattie Mitchell is the unseen hand behind an untold number of joyful surprises in Nashville, Tennessee. The 32-year-old stay-at-home mother of two — with a third on the...
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Taylor Lemka wasn’t surprised to hear that her husband, Tristan Lemka, was found helping someone in need. Now, she is mourning him after he died while trying to help a crash victim on Sunday. “He’s always caring about everybody else,” she said.
A few days ago, Reddit user u/soil_witch shared an inspiring lesson she'd learned from her teenage daughter with the r/antiwork community. The proud mother explained how the teen turned down a job offer to work at her favorite store, despite really wanting to work there, because they wouldn't pay her a decent wage. The Reddit user admitted that she herself wouldn't have had the confidence to stand up for herself in such a manner as it goes against the societal norms most of us have grown up with. "I'm really proud of my 19-year-old daughter. She was offered $9/hr at a second interview today and declined, telling them she couldn't feed herself with that," she wrote.
When Autumn Carver was in her darkest days fighting off complications from COVID-19, which she contracted while pregnant with her third child, she said she still had hope she would make it home to see her kids and husband. Now, the 35-year-old is savoring every moment of being home with...
Comments / 59