ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German police conduct raids over alleged COVID death threats

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CiZ4k_0dNRDZi600
Virus Outbreak Germany Raid Police officers lead a suspect out of a building entrance during a raid in the Pieschen district in Dresden, Germany, Wednesday, Dec.15, 2021. After threats against Saxony's Prime Minister Kretschmer on Telegram, the police in Dresden searched several properties. Special forces of the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) were also involved, as statements by individual members of the Telegram group suggested that they might be in possession of sharp weapons and crossbows, the police announced on Twitter. Photo: Sebastian Kahnert/dpavia AP) (Sebastian Kahnert)

BERLIN — (AP) — Police in eastern Germany carried out raids Wednesday in an investigation of alleged threats to kill a state governor and others by opponents of coronavirus restrictions and vaccinations. They said they found weapons including crossbows, but it wasn't clear whether they were usable.

Five properties in Dresden and one in the nearby town of Heidenau were searched in an investigation of suspected preparations for a serious act of violence, police said.

The investigation was triggered by a report last week on ZDF television that a group on messenger service Telegram discussed plans to kill Saxony's state governor, Michael Kretschmer, and other members of the state government. Dresden is the capital of Saxony, which has seen frequent protests against coronavirus policy and has Germany's lowest vaccination rate.

According to the report, the group's 103 members shared a rejection of vaccinations, the state and the current coronavirus policy. It featured audio messages in which people urged opposing policy measures “with armed force if necessary,” directed against Kretschmer and others. Police have said that comments by some members on their alleged possession of weapons and crossbows are part of the investigation.

Tom Bernhardt, a spokesman for Saxony's state criminal police office, said that six members of the Telegram group are under investigation — five men and one woman, all German citizens, ages 32 to 64. He said that police found “crossbows, parts of weapons, and weapons; whether these are capable of firing or are so-called live weapons at all, we will see in the course of the investigation.”

Kretschmer said that threats against officials, scientists and journalists “are unacceptable, will not be tolerated and will be pursued with all our strength.”

Coronavirus restrictions and the prospect of a likely vaccine mandate for all early next year have fueled recent protests in Germany. Security agencies have warned that parts of the Querdenken movement, a loose collection of groups opposed to the pandemic restrictions, are becoming increasingly radicalized.

New Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a speech to parliament Wednesday that "we won't put up with a tiny minority of uninhibited extremists trying to impose its will on the whole of our society."

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

German police launch operation after death threats to pro-vaccine politician

German police and special forces on Wednesday launched an operation in the eastern city of Dresden after death threats were issued against a top politician who backed coronavirus vaccines, authorities said. The security forces in Saxony acted following the threats from an anti-vaccine group against state premier Michael Kretschmer. "Statements from certain members of the group suggested they might have real weapons," police said in a statement. An investigation was opened after journalists from public broadcaster ZDF infiltrated an encrypted Telegram chat and reported on December 7 that there were death threats allegedly issued against Kretschmer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Haven Register

Germany-wide police raids target alleged worker trafficking

BERLIN (AP) — German police and customs officers conducted dozens of raids across the country Wednesday and arrested at least nine people in a crackdown on the alleged human trafficking of temporary workers from outside the European Union. Federal police in Berlin tweeted that the raids started at 7...
PUBLIC SAFETY
northernpublicradio.org

German police move against an alleged murder plot by anti-vaccination extremists

German police confiscated weapons during raids in the eastern cities of Dresden and Heidenau on Wednesday in connection with an alleged plot by radical anti-vaccination activists to kill Saxony's governor. Members of a group calling itself "Dresden Offlinevernetzung," or Dresden offline network, had discussed killing state premier Michael Kretschmer on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
recordargusnews.com

Police: Alleged threat at GHS was unfounded

After learning of a possible threat that violence would happen at Greenville High School Monday, Greenville police investigated and found it to be unfounded. Classes continued as scheduled Monday, but Superintendent Brian Tokar said attendance was down significantly. He said school administrators were contacted Sunday night about the alleged threat, which was said to have originated on social media. “People […]
GREENVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Michael Kretschmer
ABC13 Houston

Police department investigated over alleged racist texts, discriminatory conduct

Following allegations of excessive force, racist text messages, and discriminatory misconduct, the Torrance Police Department in California is being investigated by the state's Department of Justice. "Our communities deserve to know they can get equal justice under the law," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement Wednesday. "Police...
TORRANCE, CA
International Business Times

Anti-Vaxxers Plotted To Kill German Politician Over COVID-19 Restriction: Police

Authorities conducted raids on several locations in Saxony, Germany, this week after death threats were made against state Premier Michael Kretschmer online for his stance on COVID-19 measures. Police searched five properties in Saxony's capital city of Dresden, while one more was searched in the nearby town of Heidenau, German...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 42

Police conduct death investigation after off-duty firefighter shot in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives are conducting a death investigation in Pelham after one person died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office said that the person shot, 46-year-old Christopher Lee Easter, was an off-duty Birmingham firefighter. The incident happened on West Stonehaven Circle around 1:30 p.m. Authorities say that the […]
PELHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#German Police#Ap#Zdf
WWLP

Amherst police arrest alleged bomb threat suspect

On Friday, Amherst Police officers went to #35 East Pleasant Street (The Spoke) for a suspicious incident that had occurred. Officers were told that a small, grill sized propane tank had been played near the front door of the bar.
AMHERST, MA
Popculture

Rapper Hit With 28-Month Sentence After Being Caught With Massive Amount of Drugs

Rapper Nines from is going to jail for smuggling nearly 62 pounds of cannabis into the U.K. The 31-year-old rapper — whose real name is Courtney Freckleton — was caught bringing the drug into the country with the help of his 35-year-old accomplice Jason Thompson. According to a report by The BBC, Freckleton will serve 28 months in prison for the crime, sparking a huge debate among fans online.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Investigation
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
editorials24.com

Inside El Chapo’s wife’s harsh, prison-bound life

When Emma Coronel Aispuro was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, El Chapo’s wife begged a federal court judge to consider her 10-year-old twin daughters with the imprisoned drug-cartel leader. “They are already growing up without the presence of one of their parents,” the 32-year-old brunette told Rudoph Contreras,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Essence

Modern-Day Slavery Operation Uncovered In Georgia, Feds Say

Federal indictment says victims are over 100 laborers smuggled from Mexico and Central America to the U.S., with some held at gunpoint to work. A newly unsealed indictment shows that several federal law enforcement agencies uncovered what they think is one of the largest cases of human trafficking and visa fraud in the U.S., VICE reports.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
Cleveland Jewish News

Germany’s new ‘traffic light’ government signals worry for German Jews

Germany’s “traffic light” government, led by new Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), was sworn in on Wednesday under the banner “dare to make progress.” Jewish leaders, activists and analysts, however, fear that the coalition will make less progress in strengthening Israel-German ties.
POLITICS
The Independent

Man arrested after missing student found alive in his coal bunker five days after disappearance

A 19-year-old college student from Utah was found alive in the basement coal room of a 39-year-old man’s house five days after she went missing. Madelyn Allen vanished on Monday when she was seen leaving her dorm at Snow College in Ephraim in central Utah at around 9.22pm. Police have said that she was found south of the city in Wayne County at the home of a man now being held on suspicion of obstruction of justice, aggravated kidnapping, rape, and object rape, according to court documents. He has not yet been charged with any crime. Snow College Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
29K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy