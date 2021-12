United Kingdom-based Aerospace Technology Institute unveiled its concept for a zero carbon, long-haul plane capable of carrying 279 passengers for distances as far as London to San Francisco. It prompted a whole slew of enthusiastic headlines about putting zero carbon flying on the horizon—and there’s good reason for that enthusiasm. As I’ve documented in confessions of my own climate hypocrisy, many of us in the top 10% of global wealth now find ourselves with family, friends, and professional connections that are spread out all across the world.

