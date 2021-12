Over at ESPN, Buster Olney got into a bit of what can be – and is still – going on behind the scenes during the lockout, noting that even the process of discussing rumors with sources is complicated. Team executives aren’t supposed to speak with the media about any of the locked out players, which answers my conspiracy theory about how teams could otherwise “negotiate” with players by planting rumors. Which isn’t to say those conversations aren’t still happening (Olney references texting with an executive who was using his wife’s phone number just to be safe!).

