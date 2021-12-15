Woman Killed In Minnesota Wreck Involving SUV/Pickup Truck
The sheriff’s office says the preliminary investigation indicates a pickup truck crashed head-on with an SUV. The woman...quickcountry.com
The sheriff’s office says the preliminary investigation indicates a pickup truck crashed head-on with an SUV. The woman...quickcountry.com
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0