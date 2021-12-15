ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ameren to Close Coal Plant Rather Than Make Mandated Changes

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The St. Louis-based electric utility Ameren Corp. says in a court filing that it will close a Missouri coal plant several years...

