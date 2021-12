Kroger continues to grow its top line despite challenging figures from the pandemic boost. Kroger (NYSE:KR) is one of the largest retail grocery chains in the US, serving customers in 39 states. As of December 2021, it operates over 3,000 stores and is benefiting from its growing automated warehouse to address the expanding online grocery market. KR increased its revenue by 13.4 percent on a two-year stack and will continue to outperform historical levels as management implements its $1 billion cost-cutting strategy. The company has strong guidance for its fiscal year 2022 and growing digital sales, which increased by 103 percent on a two-year stack. Despite supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, KR continues to provide a positive shareholder return to its investors through its growing dividend and consistent share buybacks.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO