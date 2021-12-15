ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Xiaomi Notebook Geekbench listings expose Intel’s 12th gen i5 and i7 processors

By Zohaib Ahmed
gizmochina.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Geekbench 5 benchmark score listings for a couple of upcoming Xiaomi “TIMI” Notebook models made an appearance today, revealing some key specifications about not just the laptops but also about Intel’s 12th gen i5 and i7 processors. The laptops carry model numbers TIMI A11, out...

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

Related
gsmarena.com

Infinix launches the INBook X1 series with 10th gen Intel CPU

Infinix might be best known for its smartphones, but the company is also making 14” laptops called INBook X1. The series consists of three notebooks with 10th gen Intel processors, and the Indian division has just announced the launch of the trio. It comes with Windows 11 Home out...
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

ASUS Expertbook B7 Flip with Intel’s 11th Gen i7 launched in Europe

Earlier today, ASUS released the ExpertBook B7 Flip in Europe and the UK. This device is a productivity-centric 2-in-1 notebook that comes with a 5G modem, a 1600p display, and processor options up to Core i7-1195G7. The ExpertBook B7 was first unveiled by ASUS back in September 2021 and features...
ELECTRONICS
Liliputing

ECS launches Liva Z3 mini PCs with Intel Jasper Lake processors

ECS is updating its Liva line of small form-factor desktop computers with two new models powered by Intel’s low-power Jasper Lake processors. The new ECS Liva Z3 is a 5″ x 4.6″ x 1.4″ computer with support for up to an Intel Pentium Silver N600 processor, while the new Liva Z3E is a slightly taller model at 2.1″ with two RS232 COM ports and room for an optional 2.5″ hard drive or SSD.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Core#Timi A11#Cpu
windowscentral.com

Intel Core i9-12900K vs. i5-12600K: Which is the better CPU for your PC?

The Core i9-12900K is the most potent 12th Gen Intel processor you can buy right now. It has incredible levels of performance with enhanced efficiency compared to previous generations of CPUs. If you want the very best in computing power, go with this bad boy. The Core i5-12600K is the...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Intel to Scrap 14nm Comet Lake Mobile Processors

Intel has announced plans to discontinue its higher-end mobile 10th-Gen Core 'Comet Lake' processors. The CPUs will be available for order until 2022, but Intel is obviously scrapping the production of some higher-end chips using its 14nm fabrication technology. That makes sense because Intel now has two families of 10nm processors on the market.
COMPUTERS
SamMobile

Galaxy Tab S8+ shows up on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

The past few weeks have told us quite a lot about the Galaxy Tab S8 series. Samsung even confirmed the existence of the entire lineup in its official documentation. Now, we get to see the middle-of-the-pack Galaxy Tab S8+ on Geekbench. As foretold by earlier leaks, it is running Qualcomm’s newest silicon.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
NewsBreak
RTX
NewsBreak
AMD
reviewed.com

Intel’s 12th-gen processors are both incredibly fast and frustrating

Intel has taken a page out of Apple’s book with its newest processors, the 12th-gen Alder Lake series CPUs(available at Amazon for $618.99). The Alder Lake are desktop CPUs with a hybrid architecture, a mix of high-performance cores and high-efficiency cores just like Apple’s M1 chips. While this isn’t the first time Intel has dabbled with hybrid architecture (its hybrid Lakefield chips were discontinued in July 2021), the newest chips came out on top in our productivity tests compared to the Apple and AMD CPUs we’ve tested—but gaming performance is a complicated beast. In its quest to have the fastest chips for creative and productivity tasks, Intel seems to have plateaued gaming performance, making an Alder Lake upgrade a tough sell for gamers.
COMPUTERS
techgig.com

OnePlus 10 to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, confirms CEO

CEO Pete Lau has now confirmed that the OnePlus 10 series will come with the 'world's most powerful'. "OnePlus’ software and hardware development resources are focused on optimizing the. Snapdragon. processor as much as possible, which should result in a highly optimized software experience," CEO added. Like its predecessors, the...
CELL PHONES
chromeunboxed.com

Another 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake Chromebook is inbound as we near CES 2022

As we come to the end of 2021 – just like in year’s past – we fully expect to begin seeing official news of next-gen Intel-powered Chromebooks at any time. With CES 2022 just a few weeks away (crazy, right??), it comes as no surprise that there is a continuous trickle of new 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake Chromebooks entering into development. With the new Chromebook we’re introducing today, our ongoing list has grown to 13 total Alder Lake Chromebooks in the works, and I don’t think we’re going to slow down anytime soon.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

How to Overclock 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs

Contrary to innumerable reports of its demise, overclocking is not dead — not by a long shot. Yes, the past several generations of Intel's chips slowly lost overclocking headroom as the company folded more of its frequency headroom into stock performance levels while struggling to compete with AMD. However, Intel's Alder Lake chips hit the reset button: The Intel 7 process has far more room for overclocking than prior generations, helping the chips take over our list of Best CPUs for gaming. In fact, we've found that thermals are often the limiting factor to 12th Gen Alder Lake overclockability, meaning that if you're lucky enough to get a good chip, you'll largely be held back by your ability to cool it. In fact, our overclocking results below show that Intel's Alder Lake chips have far more overclocking headroom than AMD's Ryzen 5000 chips, and that equates to big performance speedups.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Intel Core i7-12650H Spotted With Surprising Core Configuration In Leaked Benchmark

We have already seen what Alder Lake can do on the desktop (see our Alder Lake performance review), and it is quite impressive. However, the hybrid nature of the platform has the potential to be a boon for laptops, with the efficiency cores (E-cores) perhaps helping to extend battery life. We'll see in due time. For now, we're just trying to get an idea of what SKUs will manifest, and to that end there is an interesting benchmark leak highlighting a supposed Core i7-12650H chip.
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Best RAM for Intel Core i7-12700K in 2021

Best RAM for Intel Core i7-12700K Windows Central 2021. The Core i7-12700K is one of Intel's 12th Gen "Alder Lake" desktop processors, with high-end performance for those who are into heavy multitasking, gaming, or specialized work. The new CPUs offer support for both DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, which means you can choose to save some money with the older standard or go with the latest and greatest for more speed at a higher cost. However, since the best DDR5 RAM is as rare as the best graphics cards, you might not have much of a choice if you're upgrading or building a new PC right now. In any case, this collection of DDR4 and DDR5 RAM will suit the Core i7-12700K.
COMPUTERS
gizmochina.com

Alleged OPPO Fold’s Geekbench listing spotted with Snapdragon 888, 12GB RAM

OPPO is reportedly working on its first foldable smartphone. it is speculated that the OPPO device with model number PEUM00 that was recently spotted at the TENAA certification platform could be OPPO’s upcoming foldable phone. Now, the OPPO PEUM00 device has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site with some of its key specifications.
CELL PHONES
Toms Hardware

Intel Core i7-12700K Review: Taking the Shine Off Core i9

Like its other siblings, the Core i7-12700K comes to market with disruptive pricing. As a result, the $409 Core i7-12700K beats the price-comparable $390 Ryzen 7 5800X by tremendous margins and even rivals the $550 Ryzen 9 5900X. The 12700K even provides basically the same gaming performance as the world's fastest gaming chip, the $589 Core i9-12900K, but for $180 less.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy