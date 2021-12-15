66-year-old man shot while driving on Eastex Freeway

A 66-year-old man was shot while driving on the Eastex Freeway overnight.

Houston police responded to the shooting at 1 a.m. Wednesday and found the man, identified by authorities as Robert Dafft, had been shot in the leg.

Authorities say Dafft was driving southbound on the freeway at E. Crosstimbers, when a stranger pulled up next to him and started firing into the driver's side of his car.

Several rounds went through Dafft's door, hitting him in the leg.

Dafft told police he did not know the other driver or why someone shot at him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident when it comes to people being shot while driving on Houston roads and freeways.

