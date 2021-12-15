ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
66-year-old man shot while driving on Eastex Freeway

A 66-year-old man was shot while driving on the Eastex Freeway overnight.

Houston police responded to the shooting at 1 a.m. Wednesday and found the man, identified by authorities as Robert Dafft, had been shot in the leg.

Authorities say Dafft was driving southbound on the freeway at E. Crosstimbers, when a stranger pulled up next to him and started firing into the driver's side of his car.

Several rounds went through Dafft's door, hitting him in the leg.

Dafft told police he did not know the other driver or why someone shot at him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident when it comes to people being shot while driving on Houston roads and freeways.

In September, a man died after he was shot on the Westpark Tollway. A month before that, children had to steer the SUV they were in on the East Freeway after their dad was shot to death.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of the story stated the man is 67 years old, according to information from police at the time.

Woman shot in the lower back while driving on I-69 in suspected road rage incident

Police are searching for the gunman after a woman was shot as she drove on the Southwest Freeway early Tuesday morning.

Houston entrepreneur and influencer identified as man murdered on Westpark Tollway

The family of 27-year-old Patrick Ivory has identified him as the man killed in the shooting. He would have turned 28 on Wednesday.

Boys steer car to safety after dad shot to death on East Freeway

The boys, ages 6 and 8, were able to grab the steering wheel of their SUV after their father was hit by gunfire on I-10 near Federal Road.

Comments / 14

Stupid You
4d ago

with as many people getting shot on highway for no reason it makes one wonder if there is a serial shooter out there doing this for fun.....

Reply
5
oldschool94
4d ago

what in the piggy wiggly going on in TX? I'm in MICHIGAN, but have family there. I also reside there some yrs back. WAIT!!! B4 anyone come with blue / red state crap!!! I'm not knocking tx, because MICHIGAN got some crazy * ish going on as well: OXFORD HS SHOOTING😥😢. Now the road rages over the top in tx. praying for all of you... stay safe... glad this man will recover.

Reply(1)
3
 

