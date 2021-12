Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina launched a $500 million program Thursday to help restaurants and other small businesses recover from pandemic-related losses. The North Carolina Business Recovery Grant Program allows business owners who have seen at least a 20 percent decline in revenue to apply for grants of up to $500,000. Because the hospitality industry was hit so hard by closures and other restrictions, $300 million of the fund is earmarked for restaurants, hotels, bars and other entertainment businesses.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO