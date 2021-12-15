Sheffield Wednesday manager Moore admits talks with Everton about Gibson situation

Arsenal take on Leeds United this afternoon hoping to keep up their run of form which has seen Mikel Arteta’s side climb high in the Premier League. The Gunners arrive at Elland Road having won back-to-back home games at the Emirates with two clean sheets, and are fourth in the Premier League table.Follow Leeds vs Arsenal LIVELeeds are without a win in three having lost to Chelsea in the last minute and then been thrashed by Manchester City 7-0 at the Etihad.Marcelo Bielsa’s side came into the weekend 16th and will be desperate to bounce back and move clear of...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO