Sheffield Wednesday manager Moore admits talks with Everton about Gibson situation

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
Comments / 0