Salt Lake City, UT

Report: Soaring oil industry profits costing consumers at pump

By Utah News Connection
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — As Utahns continue to endure some of the nation’s highest gasoline prices, 24 of the top oil and gas corporations made nearly $174 billion in profits this year, with profits in the past three months alone topping $74 billion, according to a new report by...

Washington Post

Saudis Are Right to Warn of a Collapse in Oil Supply

This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
Reuters

BP to buy out U.S. pipeline partnership in $723 mln deal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) will acquire the remaining stake in its U.S. pipelines partnership BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP.N) that it doesn't already own in a more than $700 million deal, as the energy giant looks to simplify its structure. The company said on Monday BP Midstream unitholders...
natureworldnews.com

Report Shows How the Oil Market may be Oversupplied

Oil market surplus looks to be already here, with demand being hammered by Omicron and China's crackdown on independent refiners. Oversupply has been a hot topic in the oil markets in recent months, and it appears that it may soon be a reality. The market bulls' exuberance has been dampened by the weakening of Asian oil demand, which has been sparked by China's zero-COVID regulations and Beijing's ongoing crackdown on independent refiners in Shandong. Brent is currently flirting with contango, a warning of oncoming oversupply. However, there are still some positive considerations, notably the low level of global stockpiles, which are presently about at March 2020 levels. However, with Omicron cases growing every day in European nations, it appears that supply will outstrip demand. ICE Brent fell to $73 per barrel against this backdrop, while WTI, the US benchmark, traded at roughly $70.5 per barrel.
investing.com

2 Buy-Rated Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Under $10

The oil and gas companies have gained significantly this year due to rebounding demand and OPEC’s supply cuts. Goldman Sachs Group anticipates high oil demand in the upcoming years. This should bode well for oil and gas infrastructure stocks NOW Inc. (DNOW) and Geospace (GEOS). These stocks are currently trading under $10 and are buy-rated in our proprietary rating system.The oil and gas sector has registered a stellar recovery in 2021. As the year draws to a close, the oil market seems to be on a better footing, and the surge of COVID-19 cases is expected to slow down temporarily but not derail oil recovery. Global oil demand is set to increase 5.4 mb/d in 2021 and by 3.3 mb/d in 2022 and return to pre-pandemic levels, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
electrek.co

Coal production will rise to its highest-ever levels in 2022, says IEA

Coal production is forecast to reach an all-time high in 2022, and then after a couple of years, plateau as demand flattens, according to the latest annual market report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), released today. After falling in 2019 and 2020, global power generation from coal is expected...
sacramentosun.com

Oil to hit $100 Goldman Sachs

Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs predicts the price of oil could hit $100 per barrel next year and that demand may reach a new record high in 2022 and 2023. Damien Courvalin, the bank's head of energy research, explained that soaring inflation in the US and elsewhere would eventually affect oil services and lead to a price hike.
Shore News Network

Oil edges up on consumer demand, inventory declines

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from early losses after U.S. inventory data showed strong consumer demand and as the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March to slow rising inflation. Prices had been pressured most of the day due to...
Bangor Daily News

Oil, gas companies want to cancel rebates for Mainers buying heat pumps

PORTLAND — Several oil and gas companies want to cancel the rebates you can get for buying heat pumps and other electric heating systems. After a warning from ISO New England about possible blackouts this winter, several groups are calling on New England governors to stop incentivizing heat pumps.
spectrumnews1.com

U.S. consumer prices soared 6.8% in past year, most since 1982

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, energy, housing and other items left Americans enduring their highest annual inflation rate since 1982. What You Need To Know. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year...
capitalpress.com

Soaring fertilizer prices boost profits for manufacturers (copy)

The surge in fertilizer prices that’s squeezing farm profits is boosting the bottom line of major nitrogen, phosphate and potash manufacturers so far this year. Several fertilizer producers recently reported bullish financial results to investors and predicted that global economic factors bode well for their continued strong performance — meaning prices will stay high.
energy.gov

DOE to Notice Sale From Strategic Petroleum Reserve and Ongoing Exchange to Address Oil Supply Disruptions Costing Americans at the Pump

DOE to Notice Sale From Strategic Petroleum Reserve and Ongoing Exchange to Address Oil Supply Disruptions Costing Americans at the Pump. Following President Biden’s Decisive Action in November to Address Supply Gap, DOE Announces 18 Million Barrels of Crude Oil for Sale on December 17 and Approves First Exchange.
FOXBusiness

US inflation surges to 39-year high as consumer prices soar

Consumer prices surged at the fastest pace in nearly four decades in November as Americans paid more for practically everything from groceries to cars to gasoline, solidifying hot inflation as a key trait of the economic recovery. The consumer price index rose 6.8% in November from a year ago, according...
Douglas Budget

The high price of low cost oil

Consumers are paying more even as crude oil prices are slowly dropping. Ask any Wyomingite how they feel after filling up their gas tank at the pumps within the last few weeks and you’ll get an earful. It’s no wonder – gas pump prices in Converse County are high, even with 56% of the active, standing rigs in the state located here.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Soaring home prices

Napa topped the list at $4.90. Oahu topped the list with 257,300 arrivals. Stock traders worry new COVID strain first detected in South Africa poses threat to global economic recovery. Updated: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:00 AM HST. For Howard Dicus's Illustrated Economics, he takes a look at the hotel...
glenrockind.com

Will lower oil prices bring down costs at gas pumps?

Consumers are paying more even as crude oil prices are slowly dropping. Ask any Wyomingite how they feel after filling up their gas tank at the pumps within the last few weeks and you’ll get an earful. It’s no wonder – gas pump prices in Converse County are high, even with 56% of the active, standing rigs in the state located here.
