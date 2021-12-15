ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Moderate Risk Of Severe Weather Today! The primary severe weather threats will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWidespread very strong winds are anticipated this afternoon and this evening, but severe thunderstorms are possible as well. A line of severe thunderstorms...

CBS Miami

Severe Storms To Impact South Florida On Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a showery Sunday with some sun, making for a very muggy and warm day. Most of the morning rain has ended but another round of showers will develop later Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 80s. There is now a south to southwest flow in place over South Florida which is surging in moisture from the Caribbean and Gulf waters. Plus, with daytime heating, this is the kind of weather setup that allows pop-up showers or storms. Monday will have lower rain chances but still cannot rule out an afternoon shower or two with highs topping the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘Lucky To Be Alive’: 9 Tornadoes Confirmed, Marking Minnesota’s 1st December Tornadoes

This is an update to a story originally published on Dec. 16, 2021. Since then, more tornadoes have been confirmed. HARTLAND, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota saw its first-ever confirmed tornadoes in December amid blustery thunderstorms Wednesday evening that left thousands without power. The National Weather Service Twin Cities confirmed three tornadoes and its LaCrosse office confirmed six for a total of nine recorded in Minnesota. The NWS calls it the “Historic Storm of December 15-16, 2021.” The most powerful tornado of the night struck in the Hartland area. It was an EF-2, with winds up to 115 mph. A Sumner tornado in northwest Fillmore...
MINNESOTA STATE
securitymagazine.com

How to best mitigate severe weather risks

In 2020 alone, severe weather in the U.S. accounted for $99 billion in economic losses, with a record number of billion-dollar weather events. Severe weather is one of the biggest disruptors to business operations and financial performance, impacting 70% of businesses worldwide, and it is only expected to increase due to climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Dec. 15 storms across north-central US classified as derecho

A line of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that swept across the north-central U.S. last week was the result of a serial derecho — the first on record in December, officials with the National Weather Service said Monday.At least 45 tornadoes have been preliminarily confirmed in the Dec. 15 storms that crossed the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, said Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations at the weather service's Storm Prediction Center. Nebraska Iowa and Minnesota took the brunt of the damage.Bunting said at least 12 of the tornadoes were rated EF-2. Many of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Iowa State
CBS Minnesota

From Record Snow To December Tornadoes, ‘Unusual’ And Extreme MN Weather Driven By Climate Change

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From record-setting snowfall and record warmth, to the first-recorded tornadoes in December, it was an unprecedented week of weather in Minnesota. But it was just a small part of an extreme weather week nationwide. The chaos began just over a week ago, on the evening of Dec. 10 into the early hours the next morning, when a powerful storm that brought Minnesotans snow spun up 59 tornadoes, mainly across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky. Several tornadoes traveled over 120 miles through multiple states, with winds estimated to be between 160 and 190 mph. In Minnesota, up to 21 inches of snow fell...
MINNESOTA STATE

