Moderate Risk Of Severe Weather Today! The primary severe weather threats will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From record-setting snowfall and record warmth, to the first-recorded tornadoes in December, it was an unprecedented week of weather in Minnesota.
But it was just a small part of an extreme weather week nationwide.
The chaos began just over a week ago, on the evening of Dec. 10 into the early hours the next morning, when a powerful storm that brought Minnesotans snow spun up 59 tornadoes, mainly across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky.
Several tornadoes traveled over 120 miles through multiple states, with winds estimated to be between 160 and 190 mph.
In Minnesota, up to 21 inches of snow fell...
