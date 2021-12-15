Elon Musk trumpets his skills, touts dogecoin over bitcoin, and defends his Twitter habit in 2 new interviews. Here are the 15 best quotes.

Elon Musk. AP

Elon Musk championed dogecoin over bitcoin and defended his colorful tweets.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO crowed about his abilities and shared his vision for a Mars colony.

The world's richest person praised Warren Buffett's investing skills and value to the economy.

Elon Musk trumpeted his own abilities, touted dogecoin over bitcoin, and defended his controversial Twitter habit in interviews with Time and the Financial Times, which both named him as their "Person of the Year" this week.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO — the world's richest person, with an estimated $250 billion fortune — also outlined his vision for a Mars colony and unexpectedly praised Warren Buffett.

1. "How have Tesla and SpaceX succeeded when other companies have far more resources and money than I do? The problem is they can't hire me."

2. "I am very good at technology and engineering. Everyone's got their talents, that's one of mine. I can't sing or dance, but I can do that."

3. "I don't think there's a lot of people who would actually want to trade places." — noting that he works 80-to-90 hours a week and doesn't own a house or boat or take any vacations.

4. "No one has ever made a fully reusable orbital rocket of any kind whatsoever. We just live on a planet where this is an extremely difficult job. If this was a video game, the setting is on 'maximum' but not 'impossible.'"

5. "The next really big thing is to build a self-sustaining city on Mars and bring the animals and creatures of Earth there. Sort of like a futuristic Noah's ark. We'll bring more than two, though—it's a little weird if there's only two."

6. "I'll be surprised if we're not landing on Mars within five years."

7. "We did Tesla essentially out of desperation — not because we thought it would be lucrative, but just to show that it could be done."

8. "Bitcoin may be a store of value, but it is not a good substitute for transactional currency. Even though it was created as a silly joke, dogecoin is better suited for transactions." — Musk noted dogecoin allows more transactions per day, and its built-in inflation encourages people not to hoard it.

9. "You want those who are managing capital to be good stewards of capital. And I think the government is inherently not a good steward of capital." — justifying his resistance to taxing billionaires' wealth.

11. "I don't really think about brand optimization to be frank. That's obvious from my tweets, which are often self-inflicted wounds."

12. "I mean, are you not entertained? I'm not saying I don't make foolish tweets, of course I do. There are times when I shoot myself in the foot. But on balance, it's entertaining and interesting, informative, whatever."

13. "The markets move themselves all the time. Tesla stock has seen some very big changes in value from one day to the next, based on nothing as far as I can tell." — Musk downplaying the impact of his tweets on asset prices.

14. "This place is basically a technology monastery. There are some women here, but not many, and it's remote, and we do technology, so this is a technomonastery." — joking about why he doesn't have a girlfriend.

15. "I'm just trying to get people to Mars, enable freedom of information with Starlink, accelerate sustainable technology with Tesla, and free people from the drudgery of driving. It's certainly possible that the road to hell to some degree is paved with good intentions — but the road to hell is mostly paved with bad intentions."

S&P500 Stocks: ALL 0-9 a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q r s t u v w x y z

Dow Jones Gold Price Oil Price EURO DOLLAR CAD USD PESO USD POUND USD USD INR Bitcoin Price Currency Converter Exchange Rates Realtime Quotes Premarket Google Stock Apple Stock Facebook Stock Amazon Stock Tesla Stock

* © 2021 Insider Inc. and finanzen.net GmbH (Imprint). All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Disclaimer | Accessibility Statement |Commerce Policy | Made In NYC | Stock quotes by finanzen.net