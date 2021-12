This doubleheader took place on June 8, 1966. It is being recapped today as part of Camden Chat’s retro recap series while MLB is on hold due to the lockout. It had been nearly a month since the Orioles had sniffed first place in the American League, falling as far as 4.5 games back on May 28. Things turned around on June 8 as they swept both sides of a doubleheader against the visiting Washington Senators. From that day forward, the O’s would not find themselves below anyone in the standings for the remainder of the season.

