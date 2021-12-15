ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Woman Killed In Minnesota Wreck Involving SUV/Pickup Truck

By Kim David
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sheriff’s office says the preliminary investigation indicates a pickup truck crashed head-on with an SUV. The woman...

1520 The Ticket

Hastings Man Charged With Burning Body of Overdose Victim

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Hastings man has been charged in connection with the discovery of burned human remains in a Hastings Park in July. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena today announced a 33-year-old Timothy Otto has been charged with second-degree arson and a felony count of interference with a dead body. His conditional bail has been set at $150,000.
HASTINGS, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Accidents
Minnesota Crime & Safety
1520 The Ticket

Two Hurt In Crash In Rural Olmsted County

Chatfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A two-vehicle traffic crash in rural Olmsted County Tuesday sent both drivers to the hospital. The wreck happened around 7:30 am on Highway 52 near Chatfield. The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Ronald Zeigler of Zumbrota had stopped for a school...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Stewartville May Be In The Dark Until Friday – Or Longer

Oronoco, MN (KROC AM News) - Oronoco-based People’s Energy Cooperative is still experiencing widespread power outages throughout its southeast Minnesota service territory due to Wednesday’s storm. Stewartville was especially hard hit and the co-op says because of extensive and severe damage, customers in the city “should expect to...
ORONOCO, MN
1520 The Ticket

UPDATE: State Patrol Confirms Fatality In Pine Island Crash

Pine Island, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed at least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Pine Island. The crash happened around 8:00 am Wednesday on northbound Highway 52 between Oronoco and Pine Island and involved two semi-trucks, a commercial truck and three passenger vehicles.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

It Was A Historic Storm That Hit Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The weather system that affected southern Minnesota and parts of Iowa and Wisconsin on Wednesday was historic, as promised by the National Weather Service. Record temperature and wind speeds were set and for the first time ever, tornadoes were reported in December in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Canadian Fugitive Sentenced on Firearms Charge in Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Canadian citizen is headed to a US federal prison for the next 68 months for unlawful possession of firearms. Court records indicate 30-year-old Mazamil Addow entered a guilty plea in July to a charge of aiding and abetting firearm possession by aliens. He was arrested in January following a traffic stop in northwestern Minnesota that led to the seizure of nearly 70 firearms, numerous pistol magazines, and 15 high-capacity magazines.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Rochester and Neighboring Areas

LaCrosse - WI, US, National Weather Service. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR WESTERN WINONA...OLMSTED...SOUTHWESTERN WABASHA...DODGE AND FILLMORE COUNTIES... At 739 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mantorville to 6 miles northwest of Wykoff to 6 miles southwest of Harmony, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Chatfield, St. Charles, Pine Island, Eyota, Oronoco, Dover, Lanesboro, Plainview, Rushford and Altura. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 205 and 246. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for northeastern Iowa...and southeastern Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

This Wisconsin Police Officer Has An Amazing Warm-Up Routine

I'm just going to guess that you probably didn't warm up the same way this police officer from Eau Claire, Wisconsin did before that big snowstorm on Friday!. We had first heard about the first big snowstorm of the year that was taking aim at our neck of the woods here in Minnesota and western Wisconsin for several days before it actually got here Friday. That much lead time gave many of us time to prepare. For instance, I went to Kwik Trip and filled up the gas can we use for our snowblower, and also got our shovels out of storage.
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Two Dogs Die in Northeast Rochester House Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and two dogs died today after a fire broke out in a home in Rochester's Northern Heights neighborhood. A news release from the Rochester Fire Department indicates the fire was reported around 2:15 PM at...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

