For about a year, maybe a little longer, the coming cap crunch for the Rangers has been a hot topic. The 2023-2024 season is when things start to get hairy, but it could come sooner if the Rangers decide to re-sign Ryan Strome. The crunch was always coming, so no, the Barclay Goodrow contract didn’t impact this. So as we look to see how the Rangers can keep their young core together, the focus comes to the moveability of the big Rangers big contracts. Can the Rangers get out from a big cap hit, in order to keep a younger player?

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO