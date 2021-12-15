Agent: Chelsea Had 'Great Desire' to Sign Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello has opened up on the painful transfer to Chelsea, who showed 'great desire' to bring the forward back to the club.

The 28-year-old left Inter Milan to return to the English capital on a club-record transfer for £97.5 million.

He has played 16 times for the Blues so far this season, scoring five and assisting one in all competitions.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Lukaku received criticism from Inter supporters for departing the San Siro, and his agent has responded to the hostile reception that the Belgian received.

"We have received a lot of criticism from the Inter fans, but unfortunately when these things happen, they cause sorrow," Pastorello told Sky Italia.

"The truth is that the decision to leave Inter was much more painful than what people think, so much so that we really discussed it a lot.

"I am sincere in saying that we went ahead with this negotiation only because on the other side there was another club (Chelsea) that represented a lot for Romelu.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"From an emotional and personal point of view it was very difficult, but I repeat: Chelsea looked for him with great desire and this was certainly very important for Romelu and in the choice he made.

"Football goes on, Inter are now first in the standings, thanks also to the new players, so in this sense we are all happy.

“Let’s say that clearly also due to the difficulty, the economic level reached, it is an operation that made me very proud, as it made me proud to have brought him to Italy from (Manchester) United, another very very complicated negotiation."

