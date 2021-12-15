Report: PSG & Real Madrid Hold Transfer Talks With Antonio Rudiger's Agent Amid Man United Interest

Paris Saint-Germain have held talks with Antonio Rudiger's agent over a possible transfer next summer amid interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is set to leave Chelsea on a free transfer next summer with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Rudiger's demands of £200,000-a-week are deemed too high for the Blues who aren't willing to match his expectations which is making his future increasingly likely to be away from Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger will be free to agree a pre-contract from January 1 if no deal is reached with Chelsea. Several clubs have shown interest including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and Manchester United.

As per Christian Falk of BILD, PSG have held talks with his agent and brother, Sahr Senesie, in recent weeks, while Man United are willing to try to negotiate a deal for the central defender.

Real Madrid are believed to be the front-runners for Rudiger's signature should he leave Chelsea at the end of the season. A switch to the Bernabeu would be his 'favourite' move if he does depart.

Thomas Tuchel was asked recently about his contract situation at the club but couldn't offer any further updates.

He said: "It’s true that nobody is bigger than the club and this is a team effort and a strong club.

"It’s not only about Toni and I mean that in the best way because we know what he’s doing and we’re fully aware of it. In the end, we need a bit of patience. I have no update right now."

