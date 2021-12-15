ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: PSG & Real Madrid Hold Transfer Talks With Antonio Rudiger's Agent Amid Man United Interest

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Paris Saint-Germain have held talks with Antonio Rudiger's agent over a possible transfer next summer amid interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is set to leave Chelsea on a free transfer next summer with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Rudiger's demands of £200,000-a-week are deemed too high for the Blues who aren't willing to match his expectations which is making his future increasingly likely to be away from Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALIQC_0dNR2RZc00
IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Rudiger will be free to agree a pre-contract from January 1 if no deal is reached with Chelsea. Several clubs have shown interest including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and Manchester United.

As per Christian Falk of BILD, PSG have held talks with his agent and brother, Sahr Senesie, in recent weeks, while Man United are willing to try to negotiate a deal for the central defender.

Real Madrid are believed to be the front-runners for Rudiger's signature should he leave Chelsea at the end of the season. A switch to the Bernabeu would be his 'favourite' move if he does depart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zJcP_0dNR2RZc00
IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Thomas Tuchel was asked recently about his contract situation at the club but couldn't offer any further updates.

He said: "It’s true that nobody is bigger than the club and this is a team effort and a strong club.

"It’s not only about Toni and I mean that in the best way because we know what he’s doing and we’re fully aware of it. In the end, we need a bit of patience. I have no update right now."

Related
blackchronicle.com

Transfer Talk – Real Madrid looms with Antonio Rudiger set to leave Chelsea

The summer transfer window was unlike any other. See all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn’t mean the rumours won’t keep coming. Here’s the latest gossip and speculation. TOP STORY:...
MLS
Daily Mail

Antonio Rudiger is eyeing up a £400,000-a-week payday, with Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich and Juventus all circling but Chelsea are desperate to tie their star defender down to a new deal - so, should the German stick or twist?

Antonio Rudiger has become one of Chelsea's standout performers since Thomas Tuchel's arrival. But the Blues boss now faces the risk of losing his key man as interest in the defender has notched up amid his impressive displays, and his future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain as he enters the final six months of his contract.
PREMIER LEAGUE
blackchronicle.com

Real Madrid closing as Antonio Rudiger set to leave Chelsea

The summer transfer window was unlike any other. See all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn’t mean the rumours won’t keep coming. Here’s the latest gossip and speculation. TOP STORY:...
MLS
The Independent

Gary Lineker hits out at FIA over Lewis Hamilton decision in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth Formula One world title because of an unfair final lap of the season, Gary Lineker has claimed. Hamilton was beaten to the title by Max Verstappen in a dramatic but controversial final race of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Mercedes launched an initial protest of the race result but subsequently decided to withdraw their appeal of Verstappen’s championship win. The Red Bull driver had benefited from a late safety car and a fresh set of soft tyres to overtake Hamilton at the Yas Marina Circuit. Mercedes team boss Toto...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Booing happens – Thomas Tuchel won’t take flak from Chelsea fans personally

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to take Chelsea fans’ frustrations personally as the boss bids to lift the Blues out of a mini slump.Chelsea have slipped four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after recording just three wins across their last seven top-flight outings.The Blues will face Wolves at Molinuex on Sunday, provided the Stamford Bridge squad pass Saturday’s Covid tests in sufficient numbers.NG. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uvy12S3xZh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2021And Tuchel remains adamant the results will swing back in the right direction, given his side’s continued positive performances.Chelsea were booed off by some fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

English football battles on with reduced fixture list amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc with this weekend’s English football fixtures as just over half the games in the top four divisions have been postponed.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled Premier League matches and 19 English Football League fixtures have been called off due to positive Covid-19 tests.Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is “on a knife edge”.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle “concerns and unanswered questions”,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Backs Kai Havertz to Succeed After Chelsea Adaptation Period

Thomas Tuchel has backed Kai Havertz to succeed at Chelsea insisting he is 'still growing' ahead of his return from illness. The 22-year-old joined the Blues in the summer of 2020 from Bayer Leverkusen and had a mixed debut campaign in west London. He contracted Covid-19 in his first couple of months in the English capital, before coming into his own at the end of the season to score the winning goal in the Champions League final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Relishing Chelsea's Christmas Fixture Schedule Despite Squad Crisis

Thomas Tuchel is looking forward to experiencing his first taste of managing Chelsea through the festive period since taking over at the club at the beginning of 2021. As it stands, Chelsea's games against Wolves, Brentford, Aston Villa and Brighton are all going ahead amidst the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, however that could change should outbreaks occur at clubs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

