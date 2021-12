Ridgewood NJ, The holiday season is here for NJ TRANSIT! To celebrate, NJ TRANSIT is offering several promotional discounts beginning today and running through the rest of 2021. Both new and current customers can save on holiday travel by using various promotional codes in the NJ TRANSIT mobile app, including an invitation for new customers to “Try NJT” to take a free ride, “Buy One, Get One” deals, as well as discounts to Newark Liberty International Airport and MetLife Stadium for NFL football. In addition, the family SuperSaver fare, which allows kids 11 and under to ride for free, will be extended from December 17th through January 3rd! Full details are available at njtransit.com/holiday.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO