ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

Plant-Based Diet Reduces Risk of Cognitive Impairment in the Elderly: Study

By Sarah Cownley
belmarrahealth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study has found that elderly people who consume a plant-based diet have a reduced risk of cognitive decline and dementia. The research was published in the journal Molecular Nutrition and Food Research, and was carried out over 12 years with the participation of 842 people from France who were...

www.belmarrahealth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
Knowridge Science Report

This daily snack may help you reduce high blood pressure

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure. They examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.
HEALTH
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Cognitive Impairment#Plant Based Foods#Plant Based Diet
spring.org.uk

The Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

The juice reduced blood pressure just three hours after consuming it. Montmorency cherry juice can lower blood pressure by a similar amount to medication, research finds. The study examined the effects of Montmorency tart cherry juice on vascular function in hypertensive men. These participants consumed 60 ml of Montmorency tart...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Everyday Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

The drink may also be protective against type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Drinking a pint of low-fat milk each day could help double weight loss, researchers have found. The healthy drink has been linked to halving fat and reducing the chance of type 2 diabetes. Critical nutrients in milk...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dementia
Country
France
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diets
NewsBreak
Nutrition
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Is Linked To Weight Loss

High levels of this vitamin are associated with 20 pounds more weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D are linked to more weight loss, research finds. People who are dieting have been shown to lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin D levels. Vitamin D at higher levels...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

2 Supplements That Double Weight Loss

Taking the two supplements lead to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. Calcium supplementation combined with vitamin D can help weight loss, research finds. Taking the two supplements led to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. One study...
WEIGHT LOSS
FIRST For Women

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

A Common Vitamin Deficiency Linked to Depression

Very common vitamin deficiency linked to higher levels of depression. Almost half of young women have insufficient vitamin D levels, which is linked to depression. The study also found that over one-third of young women had signs of clinical depression. Dr David Kerr, the psychologist who led the study, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
asapland.com

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits. Diabetes is an ailment that has affected the lives of many, but for those it does not affect, they can live their normal life like others. They need to watch what they consume and if required take medicines prescribed by the doctor, which can be oral or insulin injection depending upon the type of diabetes.
NUTRITION
Well+Good

Every Time You Eat Okra, Your Gut, Eyes, and Immune System Reap Serious Benefits

If you live in the American South, okra is one vegetable that's found in abundance, often served deliciously steaming hot straight from the frying pan. Less familiar with it? Okra is a green flowering plant with edible seed pods. Originally, it was cultivated in Ethiopia and by ancient Egyptians in Egypt. From there, it spread through North Africa and the Middle East, eventually making its way to the U.S. through slaves and settlers.
LIFESTYLE
spring.org.uk

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: 5 Mental Signs Linked To Low B12 Levels

Foods high in vitamin B12 include shellfish, eggs, fish, poultry, meats and milk. A vitamin B12 deficiency means there is not enough vitamin B12 circulating in the body. Mentally, prolonged vitamin B12 deficiency has been linked to a range of symptoms. These include memory issues, confusion, irritability, depression and even...
HEALTH
LiveScience

What is a normal heart rate?

Heart rate is the number of times a person's heart beats per minute (bpm). An average normal heart rate at rest for adults ranges from 60 to 100 bpm, according to the Mayo Clinic. The resting heart rate of an individual will vary depending on their age, body size, heart...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy