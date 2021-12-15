Road Trip: Best Christmas Towns in the U.S. Includes a Special Alabama Town

Alabama has a rich amount of independent gospel recording artists who provide the best in gospel music from across the state from choirs to quartet and more. Independent gospel recording artists have really emerged in the last ten years and their presence is being felt not only in Alabama but across the nation. Honor and recognition of our own independent recording artists is necessary and one organization founded in Mobile, Alabama has stepped to the plate to honor our own and other recording artists from across the country. The Voices of Gospel Awards is preparing to enter its 6th year of honoring Alabama gospel recording artists and national independent recording artists. The Voices of Gospel Awards is preparing to enter its 7th year of honoring Alabama gospel recording artists and national independent recording artists.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO