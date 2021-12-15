Latest what3words automaker deal marks period of rapid progress

Volkswagen of America, Inc., (VWoA) today unveiled the first major results of its nationwide Network Readiness Co-Op Program, an investment of $20 million to support its more than 600 dealership partners to transform into regional hubs of EV experience. With sales and reservations for the all-electric ID.4 SUV climbing, Volkswagen’s program seeks to enhance consumer access by helping its 50-state dealership network establish the underlying EV infrastructure, such as upgraded service centers and high-capacity chargers. As a direct result of the program − which will continue through June 2022 − Volkswagen dealers have added 23,490 kWh of charging capacity, trained more than 1,260 EV service technicians, and implemented dedicated EV Specialists to create e-mobility centric consumer experiences across the country.
Comments / 0