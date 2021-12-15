ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Cologne star Modeste enjoys revenge over Wolfsburg boss Schmadtke

World Soccer Talk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerlin (AFP) – French striker Anthony Modeste admitted enjoying some schadenfreude after his match-winning goal deepened the crisis at Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg as he took revenge on their sports director Joerg Schmadtke. “You always see each other twice in life. I’m happy because we won against Joerg Schmadtke’s...

worldsoccertalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolfsburg#Berlin#French#Chinese#Saint Etienne
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Five takeaways from 4-0 win over Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich concluded the first half of the 2021/22 Bundesliga season with an emphatic 4-0 win over visiting Wolfsburg. The hosts led 1-0 at halftime before scoring three goals in the second half to ensure another three points were recorded in the title race. Bayern’s win means they will exit 2021 at the top of the Bundesliga table with at least a six-point advantage. Here are five takeaways from Friday’s victory.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Lewandowski bags record as Bayern go nine points clear in Germany

Berlin (AFP) – Bayern Munich opened a nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table Friday with a 4-0 home win over Wolfsburg as goal-scorers Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Mueller and Dayot Upamecano all celebrated milestones. Mueller marked his 400th Bundesliga appearance by opening the scoring with his 222nd...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Lyon cup match in Paris halted by fans on the pitch

Paris (AFP) – The French Cup tie between Paris FC and Lyon was interrupted on Friday by incidents in the stands at the Charletty Stadium in the capital as the second half was about to start. During the break, flares were thrown back and forth between home and visiting...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
World Soccer Talk

Lyon cup match in Paris abandoned after crowd trouble

Paris (AFP) – For the second time this season a match involving Lyon was abandoned following crowd trouble when their French Cup match at Paris FC on Friday was called off after half time. The tie was interrupted by incidents in the stands at the Charletty Stadium in Paris...
UEFA
The Independent

Marco Richter bags brace as Hertha Berlin claim shock win over Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at Hertha Berlin to slip nine points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich heading into the winter break.Julian Brandt had given the visitors a 31st-minute lead at the Olympiastadion, but Ishak Belfodil had equalised early in the second half.Dortmund, missing England midfielder Jude Bellingham through suspension, then were left stunned when Marco Richter struck twice.Although Steffen Tigges headed in with seven minutes left, there was no grandstand finale as Tayfun Korkut’s side held out to move up to 11th.Jesper Lindstrom’s first-half goal proved enough to give Eintracht Frankfurt a 1-0 win over derby rivals...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

South America to join UEFA Nations League from 2024: Boniek

Warsaw (AFP) – South American nations will be able to join the UEFA Nations League from 2024, UEFA vice-president Zbigniew Boniek has said, in a move that would undermine FIFA’s planned biennial World Cup. “This is the last Nations League in this format,” Boniek said in an interview...
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Inter crush Salernitana to tighten grip on Serie A lead

Rome (AFP) – Leaders Inter Milan thrashed last-place Salernitana 5-0 on Friday to close in on the honorary title of Serie A ‘winter champion’. Ivan Perisic headed the champions ahead after 11 minutes in Salerno and Denzel Dumfries crashed a powerful shot in off the underside of the bar in the 33rd minute to give them a handy cushion at the break.
SOCCER
The Independent

English football battles on with reduced fixture list amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc with this weekend’s English football fixtures as just over half the games in the top four divisions have been postponed.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled Premier League matches and 19 English Football League fixtures have been called off due to positive Covid-19 tests.Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is “on a knife edge”.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle “concerns and unanswered questions”,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Lindstrom strikes again as Frankfurt continue rise

Berlin (AFP) – Eintracht Frankfurt continued their rise up the Bundesliga table Saturday with a sixth win in seven games as Danish forward Jesper Lindstrom scored for the third match in succession to seal a 1-0 victory over Mainz. Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich started the weekend nine points clear...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Eight-man Nancy survive French Cup siege at Troyes

Paris (AFP) – Second-division Nancy had three players sent off but still hung on to beat Ligue 1 Troyes on penalties in the French Cup last 64 on Saturday. Nancy, bottom of Ligue 2 collected their first yellow card when defender Souleymane Karamoko was booked after seven minutes. Maxime...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Upsets and further crowd trouble in French Cup

Paris (AFP) – The French Cup produced several upsets as well as more crowd trouble as the round of 64 continued on Saturday. The day after the match between Paris FC and Lyon was halted at half-time following incidents in the stands, the tie between the amateurs of JSCBA Nimes and Ligue 1 Clermont was briefly interrupted.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Abraham brace gives Roma thumping win at Atalanta

Bergamo (Italy) (AFP) – Tammy Abraham struck twice as Roma ran out 4-1 winners at fancied Atalanta on Saturday, in the biggest win for Jose Mourinho since returning to Serie A. Abraham opened the scoring with less than a minute on the clock at the Gewiss Stadium and rounded...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Lyon bar fans from away matches after Cup tie flare-up

Paris (AFP) – Ligue 1 club Lyon have barred their supporters from attending away matches until further notice following the latest incident involving their fans led to the abandonment of Friday’s French Cup match with Paris FC. The club said in a statement on Saturday that “more than...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Ronaldo says he is buying first club Cruzeiro

Rio de Janeiro (AFP) – Former Brazil striker Ronaldo said on Saturday that he was buying Cruzeiro, the club where he made his professional debut, but which has been languishing in Brazil’s Serie B for two seasons. “I am very happy to have concluded this deal,” the 45-year-old...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy