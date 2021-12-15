Woman Killed In Minnesota Wreck Involving SUV/Pickup Truck
The sheriff’s office says the preliminary investigation indicates a pickup truck crashed head-on with an SUV. The woman...kfilradio.com
The sheriff’s office says the preliminary investigation indicates a pickup truck crashed head-on with an SUV. The woman...kfilradio.com
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kfilradio.com
Comments / 3