Woman Killed In Minnesota Wreck Involving SUV/Pickup Truck
The sheriff’s office says the preliminary investigation indicates a pickup truck crashed head-on with an SUV. The woman...therockofrochester.com
The sheriff’s office says the preliminary investigation indicates a pickup truck crashed head-on with an SUV. The woman...therockofrochester.com
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0