LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An iconic place to visit in Grand Island is the Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer, which is a place you can visit any time of year. During our trip the museum, we talked with Karen Buettner, who is the director of marketing and communications there. “I know we are well known for our summers here,” Buettner said. “But the winters are also very exciting for us. We are in the middle of our Christmas past and present event. It’s a step back in time to the sights and smells that made a prairie Christmas what it was. It’s really fun for visitors in the evenings. It’s lit by lanterns, and it’s absolutely beautiful. We also offer some house tours for a closer look during the day time hours.”

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO